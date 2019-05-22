Drew Ferguson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Jose Hernandez-Urquidy struck out 12 hitters over six innings as the Round Rock Express defeated the San Antonio Missions 11-4 on Tuesday at Dell Diamond.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Missions. The win for Round Rock ended a four-game slide.

The home run by Ferguson scored Kyle Tucker to give the Express a 3-1 lead. Ferguson finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Tucker also scored three runs.

The Express punctuated the blowout with three runs in the fifth and five in the seventh. In the fifth, Ferguson hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by AJ Reed, while Derek Fisher hit a solo home run in the seventh. Reed went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.

Hernandez-Urquidy (2-0) allowed one run and three hits while walking one to get the win. His 12 strikeouts tied a franchise record set by Jason Hirsh in 2006.

Thomas Jankins (2-2) went six innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

For the Missions, David Freitas was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs.