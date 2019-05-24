Nobody can say that the Amarillo Sod Poodles haven't been entertaining during the last inning of their last two games at Hodgetown.

But most importantly, those games have had everybody leave the park happy.

The Sod Poodles trailed the Midland RockHounds by a run heading into the bottom of the ninth inning to open their series Thursday night and had squandered some opportunities late to tie it or take the lead. But they came through when it counted, as Owen Miller grounded a single through the left side to bring home the winning run and give the Sod Poodles a 5-4 victory.

This came a day after the Sod Poodles (21-24) won the first daytime weekday game in franchise history as David Bednar got out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation to preserve a 7-6 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The opening game of the series against Midland (22-24) was just the opposite. Amarillo didn't hold the lead until Miller's hit brought home Rodrigo Orozco with the game-winning run.

In each of the final two innings, Midland had the bases loaded. But Sod Poodles reliever Kyle Lloyd got out of both jams unscathed to keep Amarillo within a run, trailing 4-3.

The Poodles had a golden opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, as Miller and Luis Torrens led off the inning with back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. But Midland reliever John Gorman got Webster Rivas hit into a double play and Brad Zunica to ground to second to end the threat.

Amarillo had a last chance in the ninth and with one out, Taylor Kohlwey singled to left and was replaced on the base paths by pinch runner Buddy Reed. Orozco then singled to right-center and Ivan Castillo singled to left to bring home Reed and tied the game 4-4.

The RockHounds opted to intentionally walk Edward Olivares to load the bases, bringing up Miller. On a 2-2 pitch, Miller hit the ball between third and short to drive home the winning run.

For the third straight game, the Sod Poodles were vulnerable to the long ball. Emmanuel Ramirez, who had an otherwise stellar outing, gave up solo home runs to Jonah Heim and Dairon Blanco as the Sod Poodles fell behind 2-0.

Dating back to Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Corpus Christi, Poodle pitchers had given up 11 home runs up to that point. The good news was that they were all solo shots.

Amarillo finally got on the board in the fourth by mounting a two-out rally, as Zunica's two-run double tied it 2-2.

But Midland reclaimed it the top of the fifth on Blanco's second homer of the night, a two-run blast to make it 4-2. It was one of the most memorable homers in Hodgetown's young history, as there was no doubt it was out from the moment it was hit, traveling 434 feet over the left field fence.

The Sod Poodles cut it to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning as Chris Baker and Kohlwey led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Baker scored on Castillo's sacrifice fly. That's the way it stayed until the ninth.

LATE GETTING STARTED: The first pitch was delayed until almost 9 p.m., as the heavy rains didn't allow the tarp to be removed from the infield until well after the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles send out right-hander Jesse Scholtens (2-1, 6.00 ERA) against Midland right-hander James Naile (3-4, 6.70) for this evening's 7:05 p.m. game.

Sod Poodles 5, RockHounds 4

Midland ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Barrera dh 4 0 0 0 Orozco 5 1 2 0

White 1b 4 0 0 0 Castillo 2b 4 0 1 2

Calabuig lf 3 0 1 0 Olivares 3 0 0 0

Heim c 4 1 1 1 Miller ss 5 0 2 1

Mondou 2b 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 1 2 0

Deichmann rf 3 0 0 0 Rivas dh 3 1 1 0

Diaz 3b 3 1 0 0 Zunica 1b 4 0 3 2

Merrell ss 3 0 1 0 Baker 3b 4 1 1 0

Blanco cf 4 2 2 3 Kohlwey rf 4 0 2 0

Reed pr 0 1 0 0

Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 35 5 14 5

Midland 011 020 000 — 4

Amarillo 000 210 002 — 5

E—Baker, Ramirez. DP—Midland 2. LOB—Midland 6, Amarillo 10. 2B—Zunica. HR—Heim (3), Blanco 2 (4). SF—Castillo. S—Diaz. SB—Barrera. CS—Calabuig.

Midland IP H R ER BB SO

Milburn 5.1 7 3 3 3 3

Erwin 1.2 3 0 0 0 3

Gorman L, 2-2 1.1 4 2 2 1 0

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Ramirez 7.1 5 4 2 1 7

Lloyd 1.2 0 0 0 4 0

WP—Erwin. T—2:45.