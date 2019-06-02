The Amarillo Venom aimed to end their road losing streak on Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M., but it didn’t happen.

Amarillo fell to an even 4-4 on the season and 0-4 on the road in a 60-43 loss to defending champion Duke City. Gladiators quarterback Robert Kent completed 11 of 22 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Romello Brown tallied 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Venom quarterback Nate Davis racked up 258 yards through the air, racking up 258 yards and five touchdowns. But his three interceptions proved to be a detriment for the good guys.

Wide receivers Terrell Smith, Xavier Amey and Mazio Rhodes all hauled in TD catches for Amarillo. Running back Jah’son Pattrson caught four balls for 51 yards and a score.

Duke City scored first on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Kent to Daryl Stonum for a 7-0 lead. Amarillo responded, as Davis hit Rhodes on a 6-yard strike to tie the contest up at 7-7.

The two teams traded punches in the second quarter. Davis scored on a 1-yard run at the 11-minute, 27-second mark to give the Venom a 14-7 advantage.

Duke City then replied with three straight scores for a 28-14 lead. But Amarillo had an answer, and the answer was simply “X.”

Wideout Xavier Amey caught a 3-yard TD pass from Davis to pull Amarillo within 28-21 before halftime. But that’s when things went downhill for the Venom.

Duke City scored three times in the third quarter while holding Amarillo scoreless in the period. The Venom scored three times in the fourth quarter, but they Gladiators answered with two TDs of their own in the fourth quarter to solidify a 17-point win.

The Venom will host the Omaha Beef on June 10 at the Amarillo Civic Center.