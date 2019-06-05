It was a tight contest Tuesday night at Hodgetown.

Amarillo’s Emmanuel Ramirez and Frisco’s Richelson Pena engaged in a pitcher’s duel, but the RoughRiders came out on top in the end. Frisco broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the top of the seventh inning, added three more in the eighth and another in the ninth to pull away and defeat the Sod Poodles 7-3.

Despite a disappointing bullpen performance, Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman was pleased with the performance of his starting pitcher.

“Ramirez threw great,” Wellman said. “We got him a lead (in the bottom of the sixth), and we made a couple errors behind him. That’s not good.

“When we you give extra bases and extra outs, it doesn’t usually end well.”

The Soddies committed two errors on the evening to the RoughRiders’ zero.

Ramirez exited the game after throwing seven innings and allowing three runs – two earned – on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts. The contest was tied 3-3 at the time.

“He minimized several situations tonight, giving up just a run when it would have been easy to give up a couple,” Wellman said. “But he really bore down and made some huge pitches, and I’m proud of him. I told him he pitched a hell of a ballgame.”

Frisco was jumping on fastballs early in the count to register multiple hard hits in Tuesday’s initial innings, but Ramirez adjusted and began throwing off-speed pitches to start off RoughRiders hitters and got them off balance.

“He had to start pitching backwards for a while,” Wellman said.

In abnormal fashion, submarining right-handed reliever Kazuhisa Makita relieved Ramirez in the top of the eighth and surrendered three runs on four hits, including a two-run home run to right field by Frisco shortstop Michael De Leon – his first homer of the season – to allow the RoughRiders to pull ahead 6-3.

“Compared to what we’ve been watching from Makita, that was very unusual,” Wellman said. “I mean, four hits in a row – a triple, a single, a two-run home run and then another single – and then a bullet that we made a great play on to turn a double play on. That’s obviously not what he was looking for and obviously not what I was looking for out of him.

“It’s hard to recover from there.”

Frisco added another run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly out to left by Andretty Cordero for the final run of the ballgame. Pena threw five innings and allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts.

The RoughRiders scored a run in the top of the first, as Cordero scored on an error for an early 1-0 advantage. But Amarillo (28-28) answered in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout by Brad Zunica to tie the game.

Frisco (31-27) regained a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth, as Josh Altmann doubled to left to plate Cordero. The Sod Poodles then captured a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the frame on a two-run double to left by Edward Olivares.

The RoughRiders tied the contest up again, at 3-3, in the top of the seventh. Preston Beck tallied an RBI groundout, and the wheels simply came off the rest of the way for Amarillo.

The Soddies will host Frisco in the finale of their three-game series today at noon at Hodgetown.