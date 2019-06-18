The team of Alice girls looked right at home on the first night of the District 22 Little League all-star tournament Monday.



Playing on their home field at the Alice Softball Field, the Alice all-stars won their first game in the Minor Division tournament. Alice convincingly beat Freer, 15-0. Pitcher Natalia Escobedo managed a shutout performance, while Alice’s bats made plenty of noise offensively.



Alice is on the field again Tuesday against San Diego. The San Diego all-stars advanced with a 15-5 win against Falfurrias.



In other District 22 tournament games, Alice American beat crosstown rival Alice National, 11-4, in the first game of the Minor Division baseball tournament at the Alice American Little League Field.



Alice National won its opening night game against Falfurrias, 22-11, in the first night of the 9-10-11 year-old Division tournament in Benavides.



In the Senior Division in Falfurrias, Falfurrias beat Alice, 11-2, Monday.