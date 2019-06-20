Local student-athletes shined at the recent All-Texomaland All Star preps sports banquet where Van Alstyne’s Ben Williams and Luke Fontenot were named Boys Tennis Co-Players of the Year, and Howe’s Bethany Masters was recognized as the Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Additionally, Van Alstyne’s Jimmy Haynes was named 2019 Coach of the Year at the banquet and Panthers’ football coach Mikeal Miller was given the Football Coach of the Year award.

The event, which was put on by Van Alstyne Leader-publisher Texoma Marketing and Media Group, recognized student-athletes from across Grayson County for their accomplishments and efforts on the playing field over the past year. Local student-athletes selected for the All-Texomaland teams in baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis, cross country, boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball and football were also honored during the banquet, which featured a question and answer session with former Texas Rangers catcher and baseball Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez.

Williams and Fontenot played in the regional tournament and advanced to state in Class 3A boys doubles before falling in the quarterfinals. They were the Region II runner-up after winning a playback for the berth at state.

Masters finished fourth in the 300 hurdles at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 45.51 seconds. She was the Region II runner-up in the event and was fourth at Regionals in both the long jump and triple jump, as well as on the Lady Bulldogs’ Regional 1,600 relay team.

Haynes led the Panthers baseball team to the Class 3A state tournament for the second time in four years. Van Alstyne finished 29-7, the second-most victories in program history, and finished as state semifinalists. Haynes, who opened this past season with his 500th career victory, said being invited and recognized was a great honor for him and his team.

“I think it is a great award because you are talking about many schools that have players here,” he said during the event.

Miller received his recognition after the Panthers football team rebounded from an 0-3 start to win seven straight and win the District 5-3A title for the first time since 2009.

“The athletes we had the privilege to honor tonight are the best Grayson County has to offer,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriquez said. “And the amazing thing is, not only are these students some of the best athletes in the state, they’re also great kids that make their communities proud. This event allows us to celebrate these student-athletes and recognize all the hard work and sacrifices they’ve made, as well as those of their coaches and families.”

All-Texomaland Baseball team included:

Player of the Year Finalist Rhett Gallagher, Sr., Van Alstyne

Coach of the Year Finalist Jimmy Haynes, Van Alstyne

First Team

Chandler David, Sr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher

Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne, Pitcher

Second Team

Nathan Cuthbertson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Second Base

Kyler Anderson, Sr., Howe, Outfield

Tyler Wilson, Sr., Van Alstyne, Designated Hitter

Honorable Mention

Bryce Krantz, Sr., Howe

Dylan Hughs, Soph., Howe

Zach Smith, Jr., Van Alstyne

David Terrill, Jr., Van Alstyne

All-Texomaland Softball team included:

First Team

Kelsie Adams, Fr., Van Alstyne Infielder

Honorable Mention

Jennah Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne

Jayna Stephens, Jr., Van Alstyne

Alyssa Taylor, Jr., Van Alstyne

All-Texomaland Track and Field team included:

Boys Athlete of the Year Finalist Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne

Girls Athlete of the Year Finalists Marissa Agee, Soph., Howe and Bethany Masters, Sr., Howe

Coach of the Year Finalists Terry Land, Van Alstyne and Mike Segleski, Howe

Boys

Jake Carroll, Jr., Van Alstyne

Austin Moore, Sr., Van Alstyne

Cam Montgomery, Jr., Van Alstyne

Girls

Sydney Ingram, Jr., Van Alstyne

Ally Harvey, Jr., Howe

All-Texomaland Golf team included:

Boys Player of the Year Finalist Brock Powers, Sr., Van Alstyne

Coach of the Year Finalists Jacey Guerrero, Van Alstyne and Derek Lands, Howe

Girls

Kriston Harris, Soph., Howe

Molly Wilson, Jr., Howe

Katie Grogan, Soph., Howe

Brooke Robinson, Soph., Howe

Boys

Nathan Cuthbertson, Sr., Van Alstyne

Doak McDonald, Jr., Van Alstyne

Gage Proctor, Sr., Van Alstyne

Randall Searls, Jr., Van Alstyne

All-Texomaland Tennis team included:

Boys Player of the Year Finalists Luke Fontenot, Sr., Van Alstyne and Ben Williams, Sr., Van Alstyne

Girls Player of the Year Finalist Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne

Coach of the Year Finalist Julie Thomas, Van Alstyne

Girls

Makenna Dancer, Jr., Van Alstyne

All-Texomaland Cross-Country Team included:

Girls Runner of the Year Finalist G’Daiya Hall, Sr., Van Alstyne

Boys Runner of the Year Finalist Bryce Sevarino, Jr., Van Alstyne

Coach of the Year Finalist Rachel Sevarino, Van Alstyne

Girls

Morgan Bruton, Soph., Van Alstyne

Kate Carson, Soph., Van Alstyne

Margie Carson, Fr., Van Alstyne

Olivia Edwards, Fr., Van Alstyne

Sara Fernandez, Soph., Van Alstyne

Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne

Boys

Jordan Caldwell, Soph., Van Alstyne

Sergio Castillo, Fr., Van Alstyne

Marcus Cooper, Soph., Van Alstyne

Ashton Dennis, Soph., Van Alstyne

Blake Hyatt, Fr., Van Alstyne

Cade Milroy, Fr., Van Alstyne

All-Texomaland Boys Basketball team included:

Newcomer of the Year Finalist J.J. Boling, Fr., Van Alstyne

First Team

Samuel Tormos, Jr., Van Alstyne

Elijah Campbell, Sr., Howe

Second Team

Noah Campbell, Soph., Howe

Tyler Sperry, Sr., Van Alstyne

Honorable Mention

Cam Montgomery, Jr., Van Alstyne

Devin Porter, Sr., Howe

Caiden Harmon, Jr., Howe

All-Texomaland Girls Basketball team included:

Coach of the Year Finalists Tyler Dyer, Van Alstyne and Derek Lands, Howe

First Team

Ally Harvey, Jr., Howe

Cassidy Anderson, Jr., Howe

Maegan Thomas, Sr., Van Alstyne

Second Team

Jenna Honore, Jr., Howe

Emma Donald, Soph., Van Alstyne

Honorable Mention

Sierra Copeland, Soph., Howe

Calley Vick, Sr., Howe

Torin Riddick, Jr., Van Alstyne

Avery Duncan, Sr., Van Alstyne

All-Texomaland Football Team included:

Coach of the Year Finalist Mikeal Miller, Van Alstyne

First Team

Offense

Rhett Gallagher, Sr., Van Alstyne

Jake Carroll, Jr., Van Alstyne RB

Cameron Blesi, Sr., Howe RB

Maxwell Nazarko, Sr., Van Alstyne OL

Defense

Hunter Griffin, Jr., Van Alstyne DL

Second Team

Defense

Matthew Mitchell, Sr., Van Alstyne DL

Sam Rimpel, Sr., Van Alstyne LB

Gage Proctor, Sr., Van Alstyne DB

All-Texomaland Volleyball team included:

Player of the Year Finalist Lindi Boling, Jr., Van Alstyne

Coach of the Year Finalist Veronica Valdez, Van Alstyne

First Team

Micah Welch, Jr., Van Alstyne

Liz Purser, Sr., Van Alstyne

Second Team

Valerie Young, Soph., Van Alstyne

Honorable Mention

Sydney Ingram, Jr., Van Alstyne

Jenna Leinart, Sr., Van Alstyne

Cassidy Anderson, Jr., Howe

Jenna Honore, Jr., Howe.