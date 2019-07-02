The Texas Tech family lost a legendary figure, but his legacy will never be forgotten thanks in part to his contributions on and off the field.

Dan Law, a letterman in baseball and football, died late Monday at the age of 87.

"My Father died tonight at 7pm.," his son Sam Law posted Monday night on Facebook. "Gone to heaven because of his faith in Jesus Christ. A really good day."

Dan Law was a dual-sport athlete for the Red Raiders, competing in football (1955-56) and baseball (1956-1957) after retiring from the Army. He played end on the 1955 Border Conference championship team and helped revitalize the baseball program which led him to being named to the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Honor in 1984.

Tech baseball coach Tim Tadlock released a brief statement through Twitter, saying the Tech baseball family enjoyed Law and interacting with him during games.

"His loyalty and dedication to Texas Tech Baseball was very special," reads the statements. "There's something special about seeing the man our field was named after and then be able to look on the first row and know that he was enjoying watching Texas Tech Baseball.

"His humble and caring presence will never be forgotten. He always had a way of making people feel loved and appreciated. A great two-sport athlete and an even better man!"

The Wetumpka, Alabama, native became a fervent supporter of all Texas Tech athletics, but had a special spot for basketball and baseball as he was a fixture behind home plate.

He showed his pride by making contributions in the mid-1980s, which would enable the Texas Tech baseball team to compete at a higher level, including purchasing stadium lights to allow the program to eventually play its first night game — a 6-2 Red Raider win over Wichita State back on March 16, 1988.

After the renovations were completed, the school named the field after him in 1988. After further improvements around 2012, the complex was renamed Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Law was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jeane Law, in 2014.