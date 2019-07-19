John Nogowski hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 10-5 win over the Round Rock Express on Thursday at Dell Diamond.

The home run by Nogowski came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Joe Hudson hit an RBI single, driving in Lane Thomas.

The Redbirds later added single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Memphis starter Austin Warner (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over five innings.

For the Express, Carlos Correa doubled and singled as he continued his rehab assignment for the Houston Astros. Joshua Rojas homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Jack Mayfield scored twice for the Express.

The Redbirds had six players cross home plate in the win, including Randy Arozarena who scored three times. Lane Thomas added two runs for Memphis.