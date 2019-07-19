It was everything fans have come to expect from a game at Hodgetown as a little bit of everything seemed to happen Thursday night for the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Springfield Cardinals.

But the one thing that didn't happen was the home crowd going home happy.

In a predictably wild offensive night when both teams had 13 hits, it was the Sod Poodles who finished the night unlucky. The inning after Amarillo's Luis Torrens tied the game with a solo home run in his first pinch hitting appearance of the season, Springfield's Zach Kirtley hit reliever Evan Miller's first pitch to approximately the same spot in left-center which was the difference in a 10-9 Springfield victory.

The loss was an anomaly for the Sod Poodles (48-47), in that it was the first starting pitching performance of the last two weeks that wasn't quite up to standard. Ronald Bolanos struggled in four innings, giving up eight runs, all earned, but that was really just the tip of the iceberg for what transpired the rest of the night.

"He wasn't strong tonight and he didn't have very good command," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said of Bolanos. "But I think this is good for our club because we fell behind and didn't give up. I bet the next time we get 13 hits and nine runs we win."

Bolanos had some dominant starts prior to Thursday but didn't quite have it against the Cardinals (44-53). Springfield took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third as five of six hitters got base hits with one out to provide four runs.

The biggest hit Bolanos gave up came in the eighth on a three-run homer by Yariel Gonzalez that gave the Cardinals an 8-2 lead, equaling Amarillo's biggest deficit of the evening.

But the Sod Poodles chipped away and eventually tied the game. The long ball played a big part, as Hudson Potts hit a solo shot in the fourth more than halfway jup the scoreboard in left-center and Ivan Castillo hit a two-run shot to left with two outs to cut it to 9-5.

Amarillo loaded the bases to start the bottom of the seventh and scored three runs to cut it to 9-8, capped by a ground-rule double to the deep right-center corner by Owen Miller that scored a run.

It was a productive night for the top two spots in the Sod Poodles lineup and leadoff hitter Taylor Kohlwey and Castillo both had three hits. Kohlwey was hitting leadoff with Rodrigo Orozco taking the night off.

"I kind of like it just being able to be responsible and trying to get on base," said Kohlwey, who had two singles and a triple. "You have to be patient but you've also got to be aggressive. When you get a good fastball you've got to swing at it."

That's exactly what Torrens did with one out in the bottom of the eighth. He took a 1-1 pitch from Brian Dobzanski and drilled it over the left-center fence to tie it at 9-9.

But that was erased on the first pitch of the next inning, when Kirtley did the exact same thing against Miller. It was a tough outing for Miller, who had been stellar in relief since he was called up from Lake Elsinore.

"It was a first pitch fastball and when you throw one to a professional hitter that's going to happen," Wellman said. "They hung a curveball to Torrens the inning before and the same thing happened."

The Sod Poodles still had a shot in the bottom of the ninth. Castillo, who extended his hitting streak to a franchise record 15 games, hit a one-out single off reliever Kodi Whitley, then Edward Olivares grounded out, bring up Owen Miller.

A repeat of Kirtley's homer looked possible as Miller hit Whitley's first pitch the opposite way to the warning track in right field. But Justin Toerner reached up and caught the ball at the fefnce to end the game.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: Sod Poodles left-hander MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 0.00 ERA), rated as the No. 1 prospect by the parent club San Diego Padres, will make his Hodgetown debut today after throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Frisco last weekend in his Class AA debut. Gore will face Northwest Arkansas right-hander J.C. Cloney (2-3, 3.68) in the 7:05 p.m. start.

Cardinals 10, Sod Poodles 9

Springfield ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Carlson cf 4 2 1 0 Kohlwey lf 5 3 2 1

Lopez 2b 4 2 2 0 Castillo 3b 4 1 3 3

Gonzalez 3b 5 2 2 3 Olivares rf 5 0 1 0

O'Keefe c 5 1 2 2 O. Miller ss 5 0 1 1

Kirtley 1b 5 1 2 2 Potts 2b 4 1 1 1

Toerner rf 3 2 2 1 Overstreet c 4 0 0 0

Ascanio ss 5 0 1 1 Zunica 1b 3 0 1 0

Hurst lf 4 0 1 1 Valdez p 0 0 0 0

Parsons p 3 0 0 0 Torrens ph 1 1 1 1

Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0 E. Miller p 0 0 0 0

Reed cf 4 1 1 0

Bolanos p 1 1 0 0

Belen p 1 0 0 0

Van Gansen 1b 2 1 1 1

Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 39 9 13 8

Springfield 104 310 001 — 10

Amarillo 002 120 310 — 9

DP—Springfield 1, Amarillo 2. LOB—Springfield 7, Amarillo 4. 2B—Carlson, O'Keefe, Toerner, Ascanio, Hurst, Kirtley, Castillo, Reed, O. Miller. 3B—Kohlwey, Olivares. HR—Gonzalez (5), Kirtley (5), Potts (10), Castillo (6), Torrens (8). SB—O'Keefe, Kirtley.

Springfield IP H R ER BB SO

Parsons 6.0 7 5 5 0 5

Patterson 0.0 3 3 3 0 0

Jones 1.0 1 0 0 1 1

Dobzanski W, 1-0 1.0 1 1 1 0 2

Whitley S, 7 11.0 0 0 0 0

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Bolanos 4.0 9 8 8 3 6

Belen 2.0 3 1 1 2 2

Valdez 2.0 0 0 0 0 3

E. Miller L, 1-1 1.0 1 1 1 1 1

WP—Patterson, Jones. Bk.—Belen 2. T—2:56. Attn.—6,449.