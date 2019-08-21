WOLFFORTH — The Frenship volleyball team will head into its home tournament with momentum.

Gracie Harrison and Davyn Nairn combined for 27 kills as the Tigers downed Canyon 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 27-25 in a nondistrict match Tuesday night at the Tiger Pit.

Harrison led the attack with 16 kills, while Aali Mayfield chipped in eight. Hannah Page and Kendall Mahaney each finished with 23 digs to lead the Frenship defense, while Harrison added 18 digs for the double-double. Emma Davila (15 digs), and Kayton Genebacher (13 digs) also aided in the effort.

The Tigers are scheduled to host the Frenship Tournament which is set for Friday and Saturday at Frenship High School.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN

LEVELLAND — Lauren Catherman and Brooke Cox combined for 20 kills to power the Lions to a well-earned 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 road win over the Loboettes in nondistrict action.

Catherman and Cox each finished with 10 kills, while Kalli Johnston orchestrated the offense by dishing out 30 assists to go along with 10 digs on the night for Trinity Christian. Catherman, a star on the basketball court as well, added 16 digs to her stat line to finish with a double-double. Kenzee Burleson also turned in a strong performance on defense, notching 25 digs.

Levelland and Trinity Christian are scheduled to begin pool play action Friday as part of the Frenship Tournament in Wolfforth. The Lions (7-4-1) are set to take on Caprock at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

LUBBOCK-COOPER

HEREFORD — Tatum Farmer and Jenna Patterson combined for 23 kills as Lubbock-Cooper defeated Hereford 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 in a nondistrict road match.

Shelby Snead kept the attack going, dishing out 23 assists while Keke Underwood chipped in 15 assists. Sydney Payton (18 digs), Kate Siegel (15 digs) and Shelby Snead (12 digs) led the defensive effort.

The Lady Pirates are scheduled to compete in pool play Friday in the Frenship Tournament in Wolfforth.

CORONADO

BUSHLAND — Carson Edwards and Aaliyah Gray combined for 12 kills, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Mustangs dropped a 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 road nondistrict road decision.

Edward and Gray each had six kills, while Hunnie Zuber and Kirby Stanek chipped in seven assists apiece for Coronado. Thalia Sanchez was busy, recording 13 digs to lead the defense.

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to take on Dumas in a 3:30 p.m. Friday match to open pool play in the Frenship Tournament in Wolfforth.

PLAINVIEW

SHALLOWATER — Lexie Bennett chipped in 17 kills and Plainview downed Shallowater 25-21, 25-21, 27-25 in a nondistrict road match.

On defense, Aspin Miller and Emily Sigala each had 20 digs in the victory.

Madison Batten recorded 23 digs and two aces, while Sadie Venable added 20 digs, six kills and two aces for the Fillies.

The Lady Bulldogs are set to compete in pool play Friday in the Frenship Tournament in Wolfforth. Shallowater is scheduled to play in the Denver City Tournament starting Thursday.

SEMINOLE

SEMINOLE — The Maidens dropped a 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-5 decision to Wink at home in nondistrict action.

Kassey Gallardo led the way by tallying a double-double, 10 kills and 15 assists for Seminole. Emily Alvarez (25 digs), Brooklyn Bates (20 digs) and Alyssa Olivas (11 digs) were the standouts on defense.

Seminole is scheduled to compete in pool play Friday in the Frenship Tournament in Wolfforth.

ESTACADO

RIVER ROAD — The Lady Matadors defeated River Road 14-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 in the first of two contests in a dual match.

C'Krya Sims ended with a double-double (23 kills, 22 digs) to go along with five blocks, and four aces. Autumn Paige added 11 digs and Vaniya Davis tallied 24 assists.

ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL

Elise Headrick kept the attack going, dishing out 18 assists, as All Saints Episcopal topped Midland Trinity 25-6, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25 in a nondistrict home match.

Haley Dickerson led the defense with 12 digs, while Chloe Conover (seven kills) and Haley Latta (six kills) paced the offense for the Lady Patriots who improved to 8-6 on the season.

KINGDOM PREP

Bella Rodgers had 15 kills and Natalie Poe added 12 kills, but it wasn't enough as Kingdom Prep dropped the match 3-1 to Talkington.

Poe finished with 51 digs, while Rodgers recorded 27 digs on the defensive end.