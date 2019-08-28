LAKEWAY - The UIL playoffs may be two months away and the Lake Travis student section helped bring a postseason atmosphere to the Cavaliers home court on Aug. 27, but Vandegrift brought that same intensity.

Vandegrift and Lake Travis went the distance, but it was the Vipers that went back on the bus with a 3-2 (25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25 and 15-13) victory in a matchup of two of the best teams in the area. The atmosphere matched the thrills on the court, said Vandegrift senior setter Delaney Dilfer.

“It is actually the best,” Dilfer said. “You think it’s going to affect you in a negative way, but it does the opposite and (head coach Melissa) Southall prepares us for that. During practice, she literally played crowd noise so we could be ready for this, because she knew that LT would bring a crowd.”

Senior hitter Brynne Wright’s spike from the left side of the net was the first Vipers point of the fifth and decisive game and opened a 4-0 run that saw Vandegrift (20-8) take the lead for good.

“We were just really focused on our side and what we’re doing,” Wright said. “We know what we can do and how talented we are.”

Wright led the team with 21 kills, Dilfer had 48 assists and Audrey Green and Ireland McCauley had 19 and 16 digs, respectively, for the Vipers.

Jams Wheeler led Lake Travis (20-10) with 23 kills, the last of which cut the Vipers lead in the fifth to 14-11. After an attacking error and a kill by senior Mykenna Eklund that got the Cavaliers to within 14-13, Vandegrift's Jules Mokry ended the match with a kill.

“It’s a tough loss, but these types of games will prepare us for the games in district,” Wheeler said. “Games with Westlake, Hays and some of the best teams in our district.”

Senior setter Abi Watts was the leading Cavalier distributes with 34 assists, Arden Besecker finished with four aces and Eklund finished with six blocks for Lake Travis.

The teams split the first 10 points of the first game, but Dilfer dropped in a lob that sparked a 4-1 Vandegrift run and gave the Vipers just enough room to take the opening frame after Wright put down a spike to end it 25-22.

Vandegrift fell behind 21-20 in game three when a lob by Wright found a hole in the Lake Travis defense to tie the game and a spike by Green put the Vipers ahead for good in the third frame. Vandegrift sophomore outside hitter Chloe Charles ended the third game with a spike from the left side.

“I think that we’re on the right track,” Cavaliers head coach Brandace Boren said. “We are serving extremely aggressive, our passing can always get better. I thought that we were executing our middle attack, and we’re going to keep working on that to spread our offense out.”

The Cavaliers trailed game two 18-17 but took the lead on consecutive blocks by Brooke Jeffrey and Campbell Cook. Lake Travis was able to extend the match with a win in the fourth game when Wheeler forced game point with an ace that was followed by a Vipers' attacking error.

Annie Stadthaus and Mokry combined for nine blocks for the Vipers.