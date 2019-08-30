Kyle Tucker homered and had two hits, and Brandon Bielak threw six scoreless innings as the Round Rock Express topped the San Antonio Missions 6-1 on Thursday at Dell Diamond.

The win gives Round Rock the series victory over the Missions. The Express now lead San Antonio by three games with a four-game series remaining against Omaha.

Bielak (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Round Rock extended its lead when it scored three runs, including a single by Myles Straw that scored Lorenzo Quintana. Straw had two hits on the night.

Trey Supak (1-2) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Tucker hit his 34th home run of the season to give the Express a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

For the Missions, Tyler Austin homered and singled.

If the Express hold on to win the American South division, their playoff run starts Wednesday at Dell Diamond.