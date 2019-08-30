Most fans were still stuck in traffic by the time Anderson quarterback Carsten Groos asserted himself in the annual Taco Shack Bowl Thursday night against McCallum.

The night belonged to Groos, whose first three passes resulted in Trojan touchdowns. With a 29-7 victory before a near sellout at House Park, Anderson snapped a three-game losing skid to its neighborhood rival and served notice the Trojans might be better than last year’s 5-5 team.

On the game’s third play from scrimmage, the Trojans fooled McCallum’s defense with a Groos pass that resulted in a 67-yard score for receiver Joey Baran. Expecting a run on a third-and-short, the Knights had no one in the defensive backfield when Baran caught a short pass and sprinted to paydirt.

On the opening night of high school football in Texas, few in the old stadium could have predicted that would serve as an Anderson appetizer for its big-play offense.

Groos also fired touchdown passes of 61 yards and Jordan Hood and 10 yards to Grose Kiel in an excruciatingly painful first half for McCallum. Baran tacked on another touchdown with a 45-yard run and the Trojans earned a safety when a McCallum deep snap sailed out of the end zone.

“We’re trying to go from an average team to a good team to eventually a great team,” Anderson coach Daniel Hunter said.

Groos, a 6-3, 205-pound senior who threw for 700 yards last season, completed 11 of 16 passes for 241yards.

“This game means a lot,” he said. “It’s great to have momentum heading into game two. … We can go as far as we want this year. If we can play to the best of our ability, we’re going to be OK. We just have to eliminate the little mistakes and play for each other.”

Hunter had praise for his quarterback: “Someone (in recruiting) is going to come in and scoop him up. He’s one of the best in Texas, such a great leader.”

While McCallum recovers from an unexpected blowout, the Knights must also be concerned about starting quarterback Cole Davis, who suffered an injury to his left leg in the first quarter. He watched the rest of the game on the sideline in crutches. After the game, he said he will have an MRI on Friday but was told by team officials he likely has a torn ACL and is out for the year.

Without Davis, the Knights were a one-dimensional offense that relied on bullish running back Caleb Brown. The hard-running Brown managed to rush for 59 yards even though Anderson’s defense keyed solely on him.

Perhaps Anderson’s superiority should have been noticed before kickoff. The Trojans had 50 players in uniform compared to 30 for the Knights. It didn’t help when McCallum’s top offensive lineman, Alvino Carbajal, was ejected in the third quarter after collecting his second personal foul.

Hunter said his main regret was his inability to take out his starters until late in the game. He still remembers how the Knights rallied for a 21-20 victory last year with a fourth-quarter surge.

“It’s a team that’s capable of scoring 30 in three minutes,” Hunter said of the Knights. “It’s in their DNA.”

It was a sloppy game for both teams. McCallum finished with 16 penalties for 113 yards while Anderson had eight for 75.