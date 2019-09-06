CEDAR PARK — In about 10 seconds, panic became euphoria for Vista Ridge Thursday at John Gupton Stadium.

Killeen came out after halftime to score 14 consecutive points to draw within 24-23 as Vista Ridge was suddenly on their heels after a Kadarius Marshall 64-yard touchdown run followed two drives later by Marshall 3-yard run.

Then it flipped.

On the ensuing kickoff, Vista Ridge junior returner Emon Allen went 92-yards to bump the lead back up. On the next kickoff, Killeen (0-2) had one of its three lost fumbles, and on the very next play Ranger quarterback Kyle Brown threw a 27-yard touchdown to Adam Fogg.

The rout was on as Vista Ridge cruised to a 51-29 win. Vista Ridge (2-0), which went 1-9 in 2018, finds itself 2-0 heading into District 13-6A play.

“Last week and this week we’ve been put in bad situations and had to respond,” Vista Ridge coach Rodney Vincent said. “That’s another difference this year: this group has responded two weeks in a row.

“It was good for us to have to go through that because we’re going into a tough district where we’re going to have to respond multiple times in a game.”

That’s exactly what the Rangers did Thursday.

In the first half, Vista Ridge fumbled on back-to-back drives to allow Killeen to keep the score close at 10-9.

After a field goal by Seth Hughes and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Brown to receiver Nathan Schlapkohl the Rangers were in control and cruising — benefiting from a first half that saw Killeen flagged nine times for 98 yards.

After the the third quarter scoring frenzy, Vista Ridge put the Kangaroos away.

Brown finished with 269 yards passing with four touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.

“(Being 2-0) feels great especially coming off the horrible year we had last year,” he said. “Our confidence keeps going up and up every day.”