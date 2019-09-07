Following a 17-0 Week 1 loss to Vandegrift, the theme around Cedar Park this week was bouncing back.

With the defense they displayed Friday, the Timberwolves may not have to worry about losing again for quite some time.

Cedar Park kept an explosive Cedar Ridge offense in check and did enough when they had the ball to come away with an impressive 26-14 win at Gupton Stadium.

“How you respond to adversity, that’s something we talk about all the time,” Cedar Park coach Carl Abseck said. “You’re going to have good things happen and you’re going to have bad things happen, but it’s how you respond that’s important. Losing to Vandegrift is tough because it’s a rivalry game and the first game of the year, but that’s what happened and all you can do is learn from it and move on. I thought our kids did a great job of doing that.”

Cedar Park (1-1) held the Raiders (1-1) to 43 yards on the ground, and outside of two long passes to Deuce Vaughn, kept the Cedar Ridge passing game to less than 150 yards while recording three sacks and an interception.

“Our defense played really well last week, and it upped its performance this week,” Abseck said. “We eliminated some of the mental mistakes we made last week and did a great job on a tremendous player in (Vaughn).”

After Vaughn — a Kansas State pledge who finished with 104 yards receiving — hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jack Turner early in the second quarter, Cedar Park reeled off 26 straight points.

Brock Johnson scored the first of his two touchdowns by plunging in from the 2 to cap off a 76-yard drive midway through the second, then Kevin Adams crossed the goal line on an 11-yard run a few minutes later.

Justin Bohrer hit field goals of 44 and 29 yards before Johnson sealed the game for the Timberwolves midway through the fourth with a 17-yard TD run.

“Coach said we had to pick it up this week, and we listened to him,” Johnson said. “Tonight we came out more physical and did our job. … In my opinion, our defense is the best in the state.”

Turner scored on a 12-yard run late in the game to reach the final tally.

Johnson finished with 58 yards on the ground and Ryder Hernandez threw for 183 yards to pace Cedar Park on offense, but it was the Timberwolves defense that carried the day.

“I’m just happy we did well,” Cedar Park defensive lineman Ben Bell said. “Everyone was disappointed about last week, so the coaches really stressed about the little things and we came out and did the little things right. Obviously, it worked.”