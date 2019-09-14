ROUND ROCK - Taylor Dummar doesn’t know how he caught the ball, he just did.

Draped by a defender and running at full speed, Dummar made an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone Friday to put the exclamation point on Vandegrift’s impressive 28-7 win over Cedar Ridge in the District 13-6A opener for both teams at Dragon Stadium.

“I saw the ball in the air, and I just went for it, and the next thing you know I was on the ground with the ball in my hands,” Dummar said. “I was in shock for a second and was thinking, ‘How did I come down with that?’ ”

Dummar’s spectacular grab midway through the third quarter capped off Vandegrift’s nearly eight-minute drive to open the second half and marked his second touchdown of the game following a 40-yard reception in the second.

“It’s exciting (to catch two touchdowns),” Dummar said. “Credit goes to (quarterback Dru Dawson) for throwing the ball on a dime and the offensive line for blocking the whole time and allowing Dru to make the pass. Tonight was a total team effort.”

With the way the Vipers’ defense played throughout the contest, a 21-point lead was plenty.

Vandegrift (3-0, 1-0 District 13-6A) kept Cedar Ridge’s potent offense to less than 220 yards, forced six punts and came up with an interception. Raiders star running back Deuce Vaughn, a Kansas State pledge, had 99 yards rushing on 18 carries.

“We knew Vaughn was really good, and we had to try and contain him,” Vipers defensive back Ryan Arnold said. “As an offense, Cedar Ridge is very good, but we keyed on (Vaughn) and we thought if we could contain him, we’d win the game.”

When the Raiders (1-2, 0-1) scored late in the second quarter, it marked the first time Vandegrift had yielded a score this season, bringing an end to a 117-minute scoreless streak.

“I think we’re really good as a defense and a team,” Arnold said. “I’m excited for the rest of the season and think there’s a lot of fun ahead.”

The Vipers started the scoring on the game’s first possession when they blocked a Cedar Ridge punt and Jax McCauley recovered it in the end zone.

“We found something studying tape, and we worked all week on that,” Vandegrift coach Drew Sanders said. “I told everybody we were going to go for it on the very first punt. To get it is fun for the kids to be able to do that.”

After forcing another punt, Vandegrift scored when Dawson connected with Bowen Lewis on a 47-yard pass.

The Vipers went up 21-0 on Dummar’s first TD, which was an identical play to Lewis’ score, where both wide receivers faked a short route then sprinted down the field wide open for touchdowns.

“We thought their cornerbacks would press down on us coming into the game, so we threw some passes wide, then did a wide-and-go (route),” Dummar said. “The corners came up, and then it was touchdown. It was a great job by our coaches.”

Following three impressive wins to start the season, Vandegrift is proving it’s one of the premiere Class 6A teams in Central Texas and there’s no dropoff following last season’s 12-1 campaign.

“Feels awesome,” Dummar said. “But it’s one game at a time, and we have to focus on Hendrickson (net week).”