Rust is always a concern for a team coming off a bye week, but once the Hays offense got going, there really was little that came in its way.

The Rebels used the family combination of a pounding ground game with a three takeaways to open District 25-6A play with a 35-13 win over the Anderson Trojans on Thursday at Nelson Field.

“We made some mistakes tonight, but we kept persevering and we made the plays when we had to and I’m real proud of this victory,” Hays head coach Les Goad said. “We felt fortunate.”

Both Xavier Green and Durand Hill surpassed the century rushing mark, Hays (3-0, 1-0 District 25-6A) scored 14 points off three Trojan turnovers (3-1, 1-1) and a run of 28 consecutive Rebel points proved to much for Anderson to overcome.

Green led all rushers with 175 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while Hill added 10 carries for 101 yards to go with two passing touchdowns.

Carsten Groos led the Trojans completing 17 of 31 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns to Grose Kiel, who finished with five receptions for 60 yards.

“That’s a good ball club,” Anderson head coach Daniel Hunter said. “They kept their composure and they physically beat us. At the end of the day, they were more physical than us and that’s on me as a head coach.”

After spotting Anderson a 7-0 lead, the Rebels were able to take control of the ball, the clock and the scoreboard with its slot-T ground attack as Hill helped Hays march 84 yards to the end zone on 11 plays. The drive included only one pass attempt, both Xavier and Bobby Green had 18-yard runs to keep the chains moving and Hill got the Rebels on the board with a 12-yard touchdown connection to Quincy Jackson with five minutes left in the second quarter.

Hill engineered Hays' best scoring drive of the first half after taking over on the Hays 34 with 1:50 remaining and ran for a 30-yard gain to give the Rebels a first and goal from the Trojan five-yard-line. Xavier extended the Hays lead with a five-yard scoring run up the gut of Anderson defense 28 seconds before halftime.

Hays added a seven-yard touchdown run by Bobby and a five-yard scoring strike from Hill to Bryant Lewis to make it 28-6 midway through the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach. Bobby capped the scoring with a 10-yard scoring run with 38 seconds remaining.

“We finally found some things that worked and mentally the guys took a step up as well,” Goad said. “It’s a chess game in there when you’re trying to figure out what they’re doing.”

Anderson made Hays pay for a failed gamble early on by stopping a Rebel fourth-and-four attempt that gave the Trojans possession on the Hays 43-yard-line.

Groos helped lead the game’s first scoring drive by marching the Trojans to the Rebel 27 and connecting with Grose Kiel for a touchdown pass with less than four minutes remaining in the opening period.

“We’ve got to get better,” Hunter said. “We’ve got to take this, not blame anyone except ourselves, which is going to be tough for a little bit, but we’ve got to take the L (loss).”