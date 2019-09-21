It may have taken the Canyon Eagles a bit to get going offensively Friday night at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium against the Caprock Longhorns in a non-district tune-up, but once they were able to get their game together, they rolled.

Canyon trailed Caprock early inthe second quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Longhorns by 24 points the rest of the way for a dominating 50-27 victory.

Eagles quarterback Jay Defoor was 20 of 27 for 324 yards passing with three touchdowns, and he completed passes to nine different receivers in the contest.

“When you see a good team, you just have to overcome their punches,” Defoor said. “That’s what we did. We started off slow, but being able to overcome that – all the way down the depth chart – and be able to execute, that’s a good offense right there.

“But our defense was also a reason this win happened.”

Canyon (4-0) forced four Caprock interceptions, with four different players contributing to the fun. Joe Shaw, Catch Brown. Jett Meek and Jack Mckay tallied picks.

“That helps, for sure,” Defoor said of the defense performance of the Eagles. “It helps the whole offense when they are making plays like that – the play-caller and just the whole offense.”

While it appeared Canyon’s offense sputtered early on, coach Blake Bryant had a different view of his team’s slow start, crediting the Longhorns for their effort and intensity.

“That’s a good football team,” Bryant said of Caprock (0-4). “They may be 0-4, but they’re good. I don’t know if it was us starting slow, but I think it was two teams getting after each other.”

Bryant also credited the offense, specifically the offense line – as well as the overall play of the defense – for its ability to rebound Friday.

“I was proud of our offensive line and how they were able to handle their defense like that,” Bryant said. “And our defense played lights out early in the game. We’ve played that hard on defense all year long, and we gave up too many points (tonight), but Caprock had a lot to do with that.”

The Eagles got the scoring started at the 1:48 mark in the first quarter, as Mckay snagged a 28-yard touchdown pass from Defoor to put his team ahead 6-0 after the subsequent two-point conversion failed.

Caprock’s Eli Martinez contributed to a strong response defensively on Canyon’s next offensive drive, scooping up a fumble after a Bryan Rodriguez sack and racing 55 yards to catapult the Longhorns to an early 7-6 lead after place-kicker Cason Polivada was successful on the extra point try 14 seconds into the second quarter.

But the Eagles replied in a big way. Running back Aidan Hildinger scored his first of two rushing touchdowns on the evening, the first a 6-yard run to put Canyon ahead 14-6 after he followed up his score with a successful two-point run.

Wayne Sheard tallied a 6-yard touchdown run of his own to give the Eagles a 13-point lead just before the halftime break.

On its opening drive of the second half, Caprock got back into the ballgame on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Richard DeLeon to Tarik Williams to pull the Longhorns within 20-14. But that was as close as it would get the rest of the way.

Shaw hauled in his two TD receptions in the second half and Brody Cook and Hildinger registered scoring runs to ensure an impressive Canyon victory. Brayden Brewer led the Eagles in receiving with six catches for 73 yards, and Hildinger had 17 carries for 73 yards to accompany his two touchdowns.

Corbin Putman racked up 88 yards and a touchdown of his own on 18 carries for the Longhorns.

Canyon 50, Caprock 27

Caprock 0 7 7 13 – 27

Canyon 6 14 23 7 – 50

First Quarter

CAN: Jack Mckay 28 pass from Jay Dafoor (2-point failed), 1:48

Second Quarter

CAP: Eli Martinez 55 fumble return (Cason Polivada kick), 11:46

CAN: Aidan Hildinger 6 run (Hildinger run), 6:51

CAN: Wayne Sheard 6 run (2-point failed), 1:30

Third Quarter

CAP: Tarik Williams 60 pass from Richard DeLeon (Polivada kick), 10:34

CAN: Hildinger 1 run (Hildinger run), 8:06

CAN: Joe Shaw 38 pass from Dafoor (Hildinger run), 3:55

Fourth Quarter

CAN: Shaw 10 pass from Dafoor (Rafe Butcher kick), 11:56

CAP: Corbin Putman 21 run (kick failed), 9:23

CAN: Brody Cook 2 run (Butcher kick), 4:57

CAP: Draven Solis 3 run (Polivada kick), :52

Caprock Canyon

First Downs 14 24

Rushes-Yards 30-176 38-114

Passing Yards 136 324

Total Yards 312 438

Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-24-4 20-27-0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 6-46 2-13

Punts-Avg. 3-36.3 3-37.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing—Caprock: DeLeon 8-14-4—111, Williams 3-10-0—25. Canyon: Defoor 20-27-0—324.

Rushing—Caprock: DeLeon 1-(-7), Jose Reynoso 1-58, Williams 4-6, Isaya Martinez 1-(-2), Luis Escobedo 2-18, Solis 3-15, Putman 18-88. Canyon: Cook 4-16, Defoor 7-2, Hildinger 17-73, Sheard 8-29, Team 2-(-6).

Receiving—Caprock: Isayah Hernandez 3-31, Reynoso 3-21, Williams 4-66, Bryan Rodriguez 1-18. Canyon: Cook 1-37, Brandon Driskell 1-13, Grayson Hack 2-45, Shaw 3-54, Jett Meek 1-32, Mckay 2-35, Hildinger 3-26, Karson Campbell 1-9, Brayden Brewer 6-73.