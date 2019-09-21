Through games played Friday, Sept. 20
DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION I
DistrictOverall
WLWL
Brownwood0040
La Vega0031
China Spring0022
Stephenville0022
Gatesville0004
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Brownwood 37, Wichita Falls Rider 15
Alvarado 49, China Spring 41
Waco Connally 50, Gatesville 21
La Vega 61, Pflugerville 0
Midlothian Heritage 33, Stephenville 29
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Brownwood at Abilene Wylie
China Spring at Argyle Liberty Christian
Lampasas at Gatesville
Midlothian Heritage at La Vega
Stephenville at Georgetown
DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION I
DistrictOverall
WLWL
Eastland0040
Jim Ned0040
Wall0040
Clyde0021
Early0022
Breckenridge0004
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Brock 26, Breckenridge 7
Clyde, OPEN
Hamilton 47, Early 28
Eastland 25, Childress 8
Jim Ned 28, Mason 19
Wall 33, Sonora 0
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Breckenridge at Dublin
Colorado City at Clyde
Hico at Early
Jacksboro at Eastland
Jim Ned at Brady
Wall at Big Spring
DISTRICT 4-3A DIVISION II
DistrictOverall
WLWL
Ballinger0030
Bangs0021
Cisco0021
Anson0012
Coleman0012
Grape Creek0012
Merkel0003
San Angelo TLCA0003
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Anson, OPEN
Ballinger, OPEN
Bangs, OPEN
Cisco, OPEN
Coleman, OPEN
Grape Creek, OPEN
Merkel, OPEN
San Angelo TLCA, OPEN
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Anson at Bangs
Grape Creek at Coleman
Cisco at Ballinger
San Angelo TLCA at Merkel
DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION II
DistrictOverall
WLWL
Dublin0031
Millsap0031
Comanche0022
Jacksboro0022
Tolar0022
Rio Vista0013
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Comanche 33, De Leon 0
Dublin 21, Brady 12
Jacksboro 41, Wichita Falls City View 35
Millsap 31, Henrietta 7
Santo 21, Rio Vista 12
Tolar 30, Goldthwaite 7
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Mason at Comanche
Breckenridge at Dublin
Jacksboro at Eastland
Santo at Millsap
Kerens at Rio Vista
Tolar at Willow Park Trinity Christian
DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION I
DistrictOverall
WLWL
San Saba0040
Crawford0031
Valley Mills0022
De Leon0013
Goldthwaite0013
Hico0003
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Holland 27, Crawford 7
Comanche 33, De Leon 0
Tolar 30, Goldthwaite 7
Thrall 47, Hico 13
San Saba 70, Snook 0
Valley Mills 17, Hubbard 7
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Rogers at Crawford
Stamford at De Leon
Hamilton at Goldthwaite
Hico at Early
San Saba at Ingram Tom Moore
Meridian at Valley Mills
DISTRICT 14-A DIVISION I
DistrictOverall
WLWL
May0031
Gorman0022
Lingleville0013
Santa Anna0004
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Gorman 46, Zephyr 0
Lingleville 33, Bluff Dale 26
May 60, Blanket 37
Bronte 62, Santa Anna 38
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Lometa at Gorman
Cherokee at Lingleville
May at Zephyr
Mullin at Santa Anna
DISTRICT 15-A DIVISION I
DistrictOverall
WLWL
Jonesboro0031
Evant0022
Lometa0022
Zephyr0013
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Blum 50, Evant 0
Coolidge 17, Jonesboro 0
Lometa 56, Mullin 6
Gorman 46, Zephyr 0
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Evant at Round Rock Concordia
Temple Holy Trinity at Jonesboro
Lometa at Gorman
May at Zephyr
DISTRICT 15-A DIVISION II
DistrictOverall
WLWL
Brookesmith0040
Blanket0031
Rising Star0012
Mullin0013
Sidney0004
———
Friday, Sept. 20
May 60, Blanket 37
Brookesmith 54, Veribest 0
Lometa 56, Mullin 6
Cranfills Gap 52, Sidney 6
Saturday, Sept. 21
Three Way at Rising Star
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Gordon at Blanket
Paint Rock at Brookesmith
Mullin at Santa Anna
Rochelle at Rising Star
Sidney at Three Way
DISTRICT 16-A DIVISION II
DistrictOverall
WLWL
Richland Springs0030
Rochelle0031
Panther Creek0012
Lohn0002
Cherokee0004
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Marble Falls Faith 60, Cherokee 42
Lohn, OPEN
Paint Rock 57, Panther Creek 12
Richland Springs 62, Austin Royals 12
Eden 68, Rochelle 30
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Cherokee at Lingleville
Oglesby at Lohn
Veribest at Panther Creek
Richland Springs, OPEN
Rochelle at Rising Star