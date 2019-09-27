The defending District 11-5A, Division I champions extended its district winning streak to seven games Thursday at the Pfield.

But it wasn’t easy.

Hutto (4-0, 1-0) scored on every possession of the third quarter to put an end to a Connally (0-5, 0-1) upset bid and eventually won its first district game of the season, 40-27.

“When we want to play, and when we want to do great teamwork, it’s awesome,” Hutto coach Brad LaPlante said. “If we’re not pumped up and ready to go, and a team is ready for us and going to give us their best shot, it’ll be tough on us.”

That’s exactly what Connally did.

“It’s a great (win),” LaPlante said. “They have a lot of athletes over there at Connally and they’re a well-coached team.”

Hutto, who went 11-1 last season and 6-0 in district behind standout quarterback Chase Griffin, is a different team from last season as only three players returned on offense for the Hippos. LaPlante said the unit is making progress, especially at the offensive line, but admitted that the full playbook hasn’t been installed.

And while they aren’t averaging the whopping 50.6 points a game like they did a year ago, the offense has scored at least 38 points in all of Hutto’s wins this season.

“It’s just growth every week,” LaPlante said. “There’s individuals that still have not played to their highest level — we don’t have the full playbook in — so that’s the best part about a young offense. We’ll keep on adding things as they can handle it and they’re doing a really, really good job.”

Hutto quarterback Grayson Doggett threw for 178 yards, but it was the running game that paced the Hippos, as Kendall Williams finished with 98 yards and fellow running back Mekhi Kimble added 64 yards.

Connally, playing on Thursday for the second straight week, is still searching for a win after back-to-back weeks against defending district champions — Connally lost to Liberty Hill in Week 4. But there were glimpses of an explosive offense, as running back Dyson McGrew scored a 41-yard rushing touchdown to give Connally an early lead and sophomore quarterback Justin Santos threw for 188 yards while splitting time with senior quarterback Darius McGrew.