Sawyer Robertson and the full arsenal of weaponry in the Coronado offense were on target early and often Friday night as the Mustangs crushed Lubbock High 45-14 in the District 2-5A Division I opener for both teams at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

Robertson passed for 443 yards and six touchdowns in the first half alone and sat out the entire second half after Coronado (3-2, 1-0 in district) cruised to a 45-0 halftime lead. Lubbock High fell to 1-4 and 0-1.

Robertson set the tone on the first play from scrimmage, a 75-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to Cory Ferreira. And the pair hooked up again on Coronado’s next possession for a 48-yard touchdown and a quick 14-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.

Robertson completed a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Eli Martinez, including a 99-yard second-quarter scoring play that put the game away, and also threw scoring passes to Jon Hernandez and Kaleb Manuel.

“There’s not much you can say,” Lubbock High second year coach Shane Stephen said of the early Mustang explosion. “They’re just a good team, they’re well coached, and they’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays and finish plays.”

Stephen found some solace in his team’s second-half showing.

“(Coronado) got on top of us early, and it’s hard to keep your head up when you get down that quick,” Stephen said. “I feel a little bit better that our guys came out with some good effort in the second half and kept fighting.”

The Westerners, who put up 61 points in a victory over Lamesa the previous week, were held to just 104 yards in the first half. But quarterback Brandon Smith, who finished with 140 passing yards on the night, led the Westerners to a pair of second-half scores.

Darin Mendez scored on a 3-yard sweep around the left end to put the Westerners on the scoreboard in the third quarter, and Smith connected with Mendez on a 53-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for Lubbock High’s second score.

The Westerners managed only a pair of first-half possessions in which they crossed into Mustang territory. Midway through the second quarter, Smith hit Noe Tijerina on a perfect 29-yard sideline pass to give Lubbock High a first down at Coronado’s 31-yard line. But a penalty and a pass for negative yardage pushed the Westerners back toward midfield.

A perfect kick by Westerner punter Damien Valderas pinned Coronado back at its own 1-yard line, but Robertson and Martinez then hooked up on their 99-yard backbreaker.

Taking three steps back into his own endzone, Robertson lofted a pass to Martinez down the left sideline, and the Mustang receiver beat his defender to the ball at the Coronado 40 before sprinting the length of the field for the big play.

Coronado’s offense ended the game without a turnover, while the Mustang defense picked off Smith twice. Safety Tripp Rankin’s first-half interception set up one of the Mustang scores, while cornerback Keylon Turner ended a second-half Westerner threat with another pick.

Robertson credited his offensive line, his receiving corps and the Mustang defense with fueling the first-half onslaught and putting the game away.

“It felt good to get out to a quick lead, and that gave us a lot of confidence,” Robertson said. “Our receivers are a great group and I have a great o-line, and those guys really do make me look good. Plus, our defense was playing hard and making big plays.”

Robertson said it felt good to see the offense and defense clicking for the Mustangs, who have put together a three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2.

“It’s a good feeling to see things coming together right now at the start of district,” Robertson said. “I think we have a chance to keep building on this.”

NEXT UP

Coronado will put its three-game winning streak on the line this Friday at home against the unbeaten Abilene Cooper Cougars, who improved to 5-0 with a 70-49 win Friday over Monterey. Lubbock High will look to rebound in a road game Friday at Amarillo Palo Duro.

Coronado 45, Lubbock High 14

Coronado;24;21;0;0;—;45

Lubbock;0;0;7;7;—;14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

COR – Cory Ferriera 75 pass from Sawyer Robertson (Cooper Hamilton kick), 11:50

COR – Ferriera 48 pass from Robertson (Hamilton kick), 9:43

COR – Eli Martinez 17 pass from Robertson (Hamilton kick), 7:30

COR – Hamilton 30 field goal, 3:02

Second Quarter

COR – Kaleb Manuel 15 pass from Robertson (Hamilton kick), 10:47

COR – Martinez 99 pass from Robertson (Hamilton kick), 5:26

COR – Jon Hernandez 73 pass from Robertson (Hamilton kick), 0:40

Third Quarter

LUB – Darin Mendez 3 run (William McNamara kick), 3:30

Fourth Quarter

LUB – Mendez 53 pass from Brandon Smith (McNamara kick), 10:37

TEAM STATISTICS

COR;LUB

First Downs:16;13

Rushes/yards;16-100;29-118

Passing yards;445;140

Att/Comp/Int;14/23/0;12/23/2

Punts;2-35.0;6-41.7

Fumbles/lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties/yards;5-45;4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING: Coronado, Sawyer Robertson 12-15-0, 443 yards; Armando Gonzales 2-8-0, 2 yards; Lubbock High, Brandon Smith 12-23-2, 140 yards.

RUSHING: Coronado, Kaleb Manuel 6-53, Antonio Malone 6-52, Trevor Stephens 1-7, Sawyer Robertson 1-(-5), team 2-(-7); Lubbock High, Keith Ramirez 16-63, Zarek Saenz 5-31, Rodney Hunter 6-27, Benny Soto 1-0.

RECEIVING: Coronado, Eli Martinez 4-155, Cory Ferriera 2-123, Jon Hernandez 2-100, Kaleb Manuel 2-31; Lubbock High, Darin Mendez 5-60, Noe Tijerina 2-53, Rodney Hunter 2-4, Jose Barrera 1-13.