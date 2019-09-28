Stephenville’s Kade Renfro accounted for three touchdowns as the visiting Yellow Jackets knocked Georgetown from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 28-21 non-district triumph at Birkelbach Field on Friday night.

Stephenville wasted no time in quieting the homecoming crowd for the Eagles.

One play after recovering an onside kick at the Eagle 40, Stephenville scored on the first play by reaching into its bag of tricks. The visitors scored on a double pass as Gavin Rountree found Trace Morrison behind the Eagle defense for an easy score just 13 seconds into the game.

Georgetown responded with a touchdown drive on its opening drive as Ryan Eady bolted 42 yards up the middle for six, while Matt Diaz’s extra point knotted the score 7-7.

The Eagles took their only lead, 13-7, as Taylor Behl stepped in front of a Stephenville receiver, intercepted Renfro and rumbled 53 yards up the right sideline with 1:34 left before intermission.

The lead was short-lived however as the Yellow Jackets quickly answered before halftime.

After Caden Cowan’s 37-yard kickoff return, Stephenville drove 54 yards to score with just 12 seconds left in the half. Renfro found Kadon Philips alone in the center of the field for a 14-yard scoring toss.

Stephenville stretched its lead to 28-13 midway through the fourth quarter as Renfro scored on a 17-yard keeper and connected with Rountree from 33 yards out.

Georgetown promptly got within a score as Darson Herman found Kory Coleman for a 68-yard scoring play and Jacob Trussell for the two-point conversion with 7:45 showing on the clock.

Taking over at it is own 33, Stephenville iced the game moving 47 yards in 6:11. The drive ended when Morrison’s field goal attempt sailed wide left with 1:29 remaining.

The Eagles could only muster one first down and did not cross midfield before the clock expired.

Renfro finished the contest with 318 yards of total offense, 263 of it passing.

For the 3-1 Eagles, Herman tallied 132 yards passing, while Eady paced all rushers with 74 yards.

Georgetown will open up District 13-5A play next Friday as they travel to Hutto to face the unbeaten Hippos.