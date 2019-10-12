ELGIN — Central Texas got it’s first cold snap of the football season, but that couldn’t hold back the Weiss Wolves offense.

Devin Cross rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries to lead Weiss to a 40-24 win over Elgin on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. Weiss’ offense found the end zone five times in only 48 snaps to earn it’s third straight District 13-5A, Div. II win.

Weiss quarterback Tavian Cord finished with 119 yards of total offense and scored one touchdown passing and one on the ground while Jaden Askew had a solid rushing game finishing with nine carries fo 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Elgin senior quarterback Daniel Gonzales amassed 138 all purpose yards and threw for a touchdown while Trey I’som finished with 15 carries for 61 yards and a touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-4, 1-2). Elgin tried to keep the Weiss offense in check by controlling clock and keeping possession of the football.

After scoring just seven points and punting twice in their first three possessions, the Wolves offense managed to heat up after the temperatures dropped during the second quarter by finding the end zone three times.

Askew got his first rushing touchdown by finding the corner end zone on the left side for a three-yard run that extended the Weiss lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter.

Cross provided Weiss fans with the biggest cheer of the half by bouncing left and going 52 yards to the end zone to make the score 21-10 with 4:41 left in the opening half.

The Wildcats did take a chance to try to stay in the game going for it on 4th and 5 from their own 44, but a pass fell incomplete. Weiss took advantage of the short field as Cord scored on a 12-yard quarterback keeper that capped the scoring in the first half.

Elgin senior Jaden Strong got Elgin on the board with a 22-yard field goal that cut Weiss’ lead to 7-3 midway through the first quarter and got to within 21-10 of Weiss in the second after Gonzales hit Trevor Magnuson for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

The Wolves special teams helped provide Weiss with a comfortable lead after Zane Tipton and Zach Lenz tracked down Magnuson in the end zone after a bad deep snap for a safety. Oscar Jaramillo added a 31-yard field goal to extend Weiss’ lead 31-10 with 1:38 left in the third quarter.

I’som and senior running back Max Galvez did scored rushing touchdowns from two and seven yards away in the fourth quarter, but Elgin never drew closer than 16 points.