Denis Gurianov and Tanner Kero each scored goals in a shootout to lift the Texas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Saturday night.

The win is the first for the Stars this season.

Landon Bow made 35 saves, allowing just one goal in regulation before stopping two goals in the shootout.

Jason Robertson scored in the second period with an assist from John Nyberg to give the Stars the lead.

Gabriel Dumont tied the game with help from Gerald Mayhew in the third period.

Bow stopped an attempt by Sam Anas in the shootout before Mayhew kept the Wild alive.

Bow sealed the win when J.T. Brown was unable to score on Iowa's final attempt.

Texas overcame an 0-for-9 showing on the power play on the way to the win. They also held Iowa to 0-for-5 with the advantage.

Texas improves to 1-2-0-1 while the Wild drop their first game of the season, falling to 3-0-0-1.

Mat Robson made 32 saves in an impressive professional debut, but it wasn't enough to pick up the win for Iowa.