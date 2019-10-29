The Lake Travis tennis team didn’t let a familiar foe derail a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Fueled by a dominant showing in girls singles play, Lake Travis raced past District 25-6A rival Westlake 10-2 in the Class 6A Region IV finals this past weekend in San Antonio. The win marks the second straight season that the Cavs have knocked off Westlake in the regional finals.

The latest win over Westlake came with much less anxiety than last year’s1 0-7 win, said Lake Travis coach Carol Creel. The Cavs won all five girls singles matches and were comfortably ahead in several doubles matches before the they collected the 10th and decisive point to win the duel.

“The key in the playoff run has been working as a team and finding doubles teams that work well together,” Creel said.

According to Creel, the still-new playoff system that the UIL implemented last year remains one of the top challenges for her squad. The tennis postseason used to just include three tournaments, with district-tournament winners advancing to regionals with a chance to earn a spot at state. Now, teams must traverse a playoff bracket similar to other team sports.

“The new playoff system has meant a lot of lost school time,” Creel said. “Our team is highly motivated academically, so this has been a challenge. The kids have sacrificed a lot - sleep for sure - to represent Lake Travis and make another run to the state tournament.”

Lake Travis (15-3) will open the state tournament Wednesday at Texas A&M University in College Station against Plano West (21-3). With a win, the team would face either Southlake Carroll or No. 1 Houston Memorial in the state finals Thursday.

The Cavs have never won a state team tennis title.

Georgetown will join Lake Travis at the state tournament after blasting A&M Consolidated 10-3 in the Class 5A Region III finals. The Eagles (24-3) will face 18-time state champion Highland Park in the semifinals Wednesday. If Georgetown knocks off the Scots, the team will face either Amarillo or Alamo Heights for the state championship Thursday.

Like Lake Travis, the Eagles have never won a state team tennis title.