Bowie is in playoff form.

Though their standing as the No. 3 seed out of District 25-6A for the postseason was already cemented entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale, the Bulldogs showed no signs of relaxing and looked to be in top form entering the playoffs during a 26-24, 25-18, 15-25, 25-19 win over Hays at Bowie High School.

"It’s really important to win our home finale to keep our momentum going into the playoffs," said senior setter Elli Tsukano, who had 23 assists in the win. "Hopefully, we can make a deep run. I’ve been here for three years, and this is the most fun I’ve had in a season."

Tsukano and fellow setter Katherine Crosley ran Bowie’s fast-paced offense in clinical fashion as the Bulldogs finished with 49 kills, including 17 from Caitlin Godwin.

"We did a very good job as a team preparing together," said Godwin, a senior who will play beach volleyball at Florida State next fall. "We didn’t just prepare for Hays, but prepared for moving into the playoffs and for our specific opponent (New Braunfels Canyon), so it was easy to transition into game time because we were ready for it."

Bowie (32-11, 15-3 District 25-6A) used two late kills from Crosley — who knocked down 14 shots in the match — to pull out the first set, then used a 9-1 run to take the second set behind two kills from Godwin and a shot apiece from Katie Cole and Crosley.

Hays (26-22, 12-6), which clinched the district’s fourth playoff spot with Austin High’s loss to Lake Travis, dominated the third set from start to finish before the Bulldogs finished off the match by gradually building an eight-point lead in the fourth set.

"I think we played really good defense," said Tsukano, who also made 18 digs. "Hays is a really big team that has a lot of big hitters, so we found their weaknesses and exploited those."

Trista Strasser and Joselyn Roberson combined for 21 kills to led the Rebels.

Maya Johnson finished with seven kills and seven blocks for the Bulldogs, with Cole adding five shots and Evelyn Batista recording 27 digs as the Bowie seniors walked off their home court for the final time with a win.

"It’s sentimental and special for me, and I know it was for the other seniors," Godwin said. "It’s a win-win all the way around to win your final home match and play well doing it."