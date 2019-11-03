RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns but it was not enough to overcome four turnovers in a 38-20 loss to Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference action.

The Storm (1-8, 1-8) finished with over 400 yards for the second straight game but two interceptions and two fumbles were turned into 21 Arkansas Tech points.

Southeastern did nearly all of its damage through the air as Daulton Hatley hit 22-of-32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions. Rollin Kinsaul came on late and completed 9-of-15 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The two QBs combined for 370 yards passing, posting the most team passing yards since a 398-yard effort Oct. 17, 2015 against Harding.

Braxton Kincade hauled in career-highs with 11 catches and 163 yards and added a touchdown. Felton Hatcher followed with a pair of touchdowns to go with his seven catches for 91 yards.

Katrell Blakely added six grabs for 45 yards while Hunter Hawthorne hauled in three catches for 36 yards.

Ryan Taylor led the Storm rushing attack with 27 yards on five carries but the rushing effort was hampered by seven sacks for a loss of 35 yards.

Connor Swope finished with 11 tackles and added 1.5 tackles for loss while Scooter Baker followed with nine stops and Josh Mulumba added six.

Each team had fruitless drives to open the game before ATU got on the board first with a 39-yard Jesus Zizumbo field goal.

The score remained 3-0 into the second quarter until the Wonder Boys connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Carter Burcham to Drew Wade with 8:03 to go in the half.

Southeastern put together a scoring drive late in the second quarter as Hatley connected with Kincade for 25 yards to open the possession and capped it three plays later with a 32-yard pass to Kincade to trim the deficit to 10-7 with 1:33 to play in the half.

Southeastern forced a punt but was pinned on its two-yard line. On the second play of the drive Hatley mishandled the snap in the end zone and it was recovered by ATU’s Donald Joshua for a touchdown and a 17-7 advantage with 19 seconds to play in the half.

Both teams traded drives to open the second half before the Storm muffed a punt that was recovered by Luke Curtis and two plays later Burcham hit Caleb Batie for a 10-yard score to push Arkansas Tech’s lead to 24-7 with 10:35 to play in the third.

The Wonder Boys added a 72-yard TD pass from Burcham to Wallace Foote later in the quarter and tacked on a four-yard TD run by Tanner Gaines to open the fourth quarter, stretching their lead to 38-7.

Southeastern scored when Hatley capped a five-play, 65-yard drive by hitting Hatcher for 22 yards to close the gap to 38-14 with 12:30 to play.

The Storm added another fourth-quarter score as Kinsaul connected with Hatcher for a 23-yard touchdown with 3:01 to remaining.

Kincade recovered the onside kick and Southeastern drove to the ATU 16-yard line but ran out of time to complete the comeback.