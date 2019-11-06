HAYS COUNTY - Lake Travis had this game circled on the calendar for 12 months.

After falling in the first round of the playoffs a year ago for the third straight season, the Cavs’ players vowed the morning after the loss that wouldn’t happen again.

They made good on that assertion in dominating fashion Nov. 5, sweeping Cibolo Steele 25-20, 25-11, 25-9 in a Class 6A bidistrict game at Hays Johnson High School that took barely more than an hour to complete.

“It’s surreal because we haven’t won (a playoff match) in so long,” said junior Jamison Wheeler, who paced the Lake Travis offense with 14 kills. “We woke up this morning, and we knew we were going to win. We weren’t even nervous; we were just so excited to play.”

It marked the Cavs’ first postseason win since they swept Kingwood in the 2015 area round, when the current seniors were in eighth grade.

“We saw Westlake and Hays lose Monday, so we said let’s be the ones (out of District 25-6A) to come out of this,” said senior Keely Hamilton, who knocked down seven shots. “It’s a big thing. We’ve been working so hard in the gym the whole season, knowing that we want to go as far as we can in the playoffs.”

After going on an 11-4 run to close out the first set, Lake Travis (37-13) played about as well as possible in dropping only 20 points over the next two frames.

“Our block was set up really well, and we were flying all over the floor getting every ball we could get a touch on,” Hamilton said. “We all know what to do at the right time thanks to our coaching, and we feed off of each other’s energy.”

Wheeler was a bit more blunt when assessing the Cavs’ final two sets against Steele (22-21).

“Everything was perfect,” she said. “It was just amazing.”

Lake Travis was exceptionally balanced, with Arden Besecker and Mackenzie Plante joining Hamilton with seven kills, while Campbell Cook added five kills. Setters Abi Watts and Kiana Reed combined for 39 assists, Ginger Baldwin recorded 17 digs, and Besecker and Brooke Jeffery both had three of the team’s 10 blocks.

“I felt like we truly played like our theme of, ‘One Team,’ ” Cavs coach Brandace Boren said. “We didn’t just rely on one player and we spread the ball nicely. From our offense to our defense to our serving, I was just so happy with our all-around game. We knew we needed to come in with a new energy knowing the score was 0-0 and everyone’s record was 0-0.”

Lake Travis will play San Antonio O’Connor — the District 28 runner-up and a bidistrict winner over San Antonio Madison — in the area round, hoping that the playoff-opening win marks the start of a memorable postseason run.

“These girls had a great goal list at the beginning of the season,” Boren said. “They knew they wanted to be district champs, they knew they wanted to get out of the first round of the playoffs, and now we get to go on to our next goal.”