McCallum rang the bell for a playoff berth Thursday.

Playing Travis in the latest installment of “The Battle of the Bell” rivalry that dates back to 1953, the Knights clinched the final playoff spot out of District 12-5A Division I with a dominating 42-0 win Thursday at House Park.

“Ringing the bell means we accomplished a lot,” said McCallum senior wide receiver Takai Satberry, who caught two touchdowns and was one of a number of seniors who stuck around after the game to take a turn jostling the bell that goes to the game’s winner. “We lost our starting quarterback in week one and we’ve just built off our young quarterback (Jaxon Rosales) coming in. Just helping the team win is big. We’re going to the playoffs now.”

McCallum (5-5, 4-3 District 12-5A DI) turned around a season that saw it lose starting signal-caller Cole Davis in the season opener and get off to a 1-4 start. The Knights enter the postseason on a three-game winning streak, having only allowed 12 points during that stretch.

“Everybody was saying we weren’t going to make the playoffs this season,” said McCallum senior lineman Alvino Carbajal, who was a force on both sides of the ball. “For us to do what we needed to do and pull through and make the playoffs, it means a lot to us.”

Carbajal led a suffocating defensive effort that didn’t allow a first down or the Rebels (2-8, 2-5) to accumulate positive yardage until the fourth quarter.

“We just watched film and pretty much knew everything they were going to do,” said Carbajal, who had two sacks. “(McCallum coach Tom Gammerdinger) had a good game plan for us and we just executed.”

While the Knights prevented Travis from doing anything when it had the ball, Rosales led a balanced McCallum offense. The sophomore ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 121 yards and the two scores to Satberry, operating behind Carbajal and an offensive line that opened gigantic holes for him and Caleb Brown — who rushed for 138 yards — and provided plenty of time in the passing game.

“The offensive line did a really good job,” Gammerdinger said. “They struggled some early in the year, and we have a lot of young guys on there. We challenged them the last couple weeks to come out and be physical, and they did.”

Rosales’ 8-yard run to cap the game’s first drive started the Knights’ scoring.

Following a pair of Silvio Guzman field goals, Rosales dove in from the 1, then hit Satberry for a 19-yard TD to put McCallum ahead 26-0 at the half.

The Knights defense opened the third quarter with a safety, then Rosales threw a 22-yard scoring strike to Satberry before his 23-yard touchdown run reached the final tally.

Shortly thereafter, McCallum players took turns ringing the bell, and as Carbajal walked off the field with its sound filling the air, the meaning sunk in.

“Another week of football,” he said. “That sounds great.”