HAYS COUNTY — Lake Travis may have dug itself one too many holes.

Four days after an incredible comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs, the Cavs again found themselves trailing by two sets during a Nov. 12 regional quarterfinal against No. 4 Schertz Clemens at Hays Johnson High School.

Rebounding to win the next two sets, Lake Travis quickly fell behind 8-2 in the fifth and couldn’t pull off another rally, falling 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 16-25, 15-7 to end a year where it matched its best playoff run since winning a Class 4A state title in 2011.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better season," Lake Travis coach Brandace Boren said. "I loved this group of girls. They fought so hard all season long, and we checked so many boxes and accomplished so many goals they set at the beginning of the year that I think it gives us momentum for next year."

Clemens senior Shelby O’Neal, an Arizona pledge, had 23 kills in the match but saved her best hitting for the final set, knocking down six shots and making a block in the first 10 points to help the Buffaloes clinch their win.

"(O’Neal) is a great athlete, but I felt we did a good job of containing her," Boren said. "We had a bit of a breakdown in serve-receive in set five, but all in all, I thought we fought and kept the belief inside of us and the girls did everything we asked them to do."

Both teams entered the match coming off wins from being down 2-0 in the area round Friday, with the Cavs (38-14) topping San Antonio O’Connor and Clemens (42-4) — who reached the regional quarterfinals for the first time since the 1980s — besting San Antonio Reagan.

The first set stood tied at 18 before an O’Neal kill sparked a 7-2 Buffaloes rally to close out the frame.

Clemens gradually pulled away in the second set before Lake Travis flipped a switch in the third and fourth, where Jamison Wheeler, who finished with 21 kills, did most of her damage.

The Buffaloes won the first three points of the fifth set, and after they took their six-point lead, the Cavs never got closer than four the rest of the way.

"We knew what Lake Travis did the other night," Clemens coach Robyn Wunderlich said. "We knew they had fight, and they’re really talented. I wish we could have put a stop to them earlier, but our core group is really good when they turn it on.

Lake Travis had multiple players hit well, with Mackenzie Plante (10), Brooke Jeffrey (9), Campbell Cook (8) and Keely Hamilton (8) all finishing with at least eight kills. Setters Abi Watts and Kiana Reed combined for 54 assists, while Ginger Baldwin paced the defense with 22 digs.

Wheeler, Plante, Jeffrey and Cook will all return in 2020 for the Cavs, who finished their year as District 25-6A champs, took both district matches from rival Westlake and won in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when they also reached the regional quarterfinals.

"We had a great senior class that gave us great leadership," Boren said. "But there is also a lot of talent coming back next year."