The Buckaroos will hit the field for a Thursday night playoff game versus Shiner Comanches in Floresville Texas. Shiner is ranked second in the state in District 15-2A D-1.

Freer Head Coach Gerardo Carpentier faces a formidable opponent who is a run heavy team.

“They’re big up front and they’ll run the ball right at you,” he said.

Senior Hayden Goodwin (DE/LT) and senior Bo Linscomb (DT/C) are assigned the task of supressing the run.

“These two guys work hard and get after it,” Carpentier said.

Coach Carpentier is happy for his players to be able to put the pads on one more week and credits his team for all the hard work and effort they displayed in the season.

“The kids bought in to the program and have worked hard all season. Our boys have earned the right to be here,” Coach Carpentier said.

Freer finished its regular football schedule with record of 5-5 while Shiner ended their season at 10-0. Game time is set for 7 p.m. in Floresville.