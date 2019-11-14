GLEN ROSE — Two games into the 2019-20 girls basketball season, Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal is liking how the experience and youth are coming together.

The Lady Tigers (2-0) are getting contributions from the usual suspects in Hailey Ibarra and Breanna Baker, but sophomores Hazel Hawkins, Lindsey Andress and Zaidey Mills have stepped in up, especially in the absence of a pair of starters.

Glen Rose knocked off 5A powerhouse Aledo, 43-30, in its season opener last Friday behind 13 points from Ibarra and nine from Baker. The Lady Tigers led 27-18 at the half, but held the Lady Bearcats to just one point in the third quarter to break the game open.

“They went three rounds deep last year before being beat by the eventual 5A state champs,” Ghazal said. “It was a good tone-setting win. We played really well on defense.”

However, in the Lady Tigers’ 70-18 victory over Alvarado on Tuesday night Baker poured in 24 while Ibarra and Andress had nine each, Mills and Jeana Douglas added seven each and Hawkins added six.

“I really liked how we got six 3s from Hazel Hawkins, Lindsey Andress and Zaidey Mills,” Ghazal said. “Being without Kora (Dodson) and Hannah (Cantwell), I thought those three really stepped it up and gave us some great minutes.”

In their latest victory over Alvarado, the Lady Tigers forced the Lady Indians into six turnovers in their first six possessions and turned them into points in leading 11-0 three minutes into the game, and they never looked back.

In all, the Lady Tiger buried nine triples in the win over Alvarado behind three from Andress and two from Hawkins.

Glen Rose will have a week off before hosting Deleon on Tuesday at 5 p.m. (JV) at Tiger Arena.

“We are using the next two weeks like two-a-days for us. We still have the volleyball girls who only have three or four practices under the belt,” Ghazal said. “They will get better by leaps and bounds when they feel comfortable with everything that we are doing.”