Mia Trevino recorded 18 points for Monterey in their 70-27 victory over Frisco Heritage. Taysha Rushton and Kelly Mora both combined for 12 points in the win.

The Lady Plainsmen battled against powerhouse Cedar Hill and came up short, 49-47, in their first loss of the tournament. TK Jackson and Taysha Rushton both combined for nine points in the contest.

Monterey blew past Frisco Lone Star in a 60-38 victory. Maddi Stephens and Heaven Limon both finished with 12 points, along with Kelly Mora’s nine points.

Monterey (4-1) is scheduled to face No. 23 South Oak Cliff in bracket play at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Monterey 70, Frisco Heritage 27

Frisco Heritage;5;5;8;9;—;27

Monterey;21;25;13;11—;70

Top performers

Monterey: Mia Trevino 18 points; Taysha Rushton 12; Kelly Mora 12

Cedar Hill 49, Monterey 47

Monterey;10;10;16;11;—;47

Cedar Hill;14;14;14;7;—;49

Top performers

Monterey: TK Jackson 9 points; Tayhsa Rushton 9; Kelly Mora 7

Monterey 60, Frisco Lone Star 38

Frisco Lone Star;15;2;12;9;—;38

Monterey;16;17;7;20;—;60

Top performers

Monterey: Maddi Stephens 12 points; Heaven Limon 12 points; Kelly Mora 9 points

Next up: South Oak Cliff, 9 a.m. Saturday.

Coronado 54, Abilene High 48

ABILENE — The Lady Mustangs battled against Abilene High and come up short in a non-district loss Friday.

Chantal Pervis kept Coronado’s offense alive with 15 points. Taegan Ramos also contributed 12 points, along with Taylor Tadlock’s eight points.

Trakenya Roberson dished out 32 points to combine with Syncere Reed’s six points for Abilene High.

Coronado is set to host Odessa Permian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Abilene High (2-1) will host Midland High at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Abilene High 54, Coronado 48

Coronado;16;10;10;12;—;48

Abilene High;6;10;22;16;—;54

Top performers

Coronado: Chantal Pervis 15 points; Taegan Ramos 12 points; Taylor Tadlock 8 points

Abilene High: Trakenya Roberson 32 points; Syncere Reed 6 points

Records: Abilene High (2-1)

Next up: Coronado hosts Odessa Permian, 6 p.m. Nov. 19. Abilene High hosts Midland High, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

Lamesa 32, San Angelo Lake View 29

LAMESA — The Lady Golden Tornadoes scrape past Lake View in a 32-29 victory Friday.

J’lynn Jackson contributed 13 points for the Lamesa offense. Emma Garcia also contributed 11 points.

Alaysia Capuchina finished the night with 14 points, along with Mikalia Wagner’s seven points for Lake View.

Lamesa (3-0) is set to travel to Lubbock Roosevelt at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake View (1-1) is scheduled to travel to Fort Stockton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lamesa 32 , Lake View 29

Lake View;5;8;4;12;—;29

Lamesa;10;8;8;6;—;32

Top performers

Lake View: Alaysia Capuchina 14; Mikaila Wagner 7 points

Lamesa: J’lynn Jackson 13 points; Emma Garcia 11 points

Records: Team. Lamesa (3-0), Lake View (1-1)

Next up: Lamesa at Roosevelt 6:15 pm. Nov. 19. Lake View at Fort Stockton 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

Christ the King 50, Ascension Academy 33

Top performers

Christ the King: Angel Trevino 21 points; Katie Majors 13 points; Ella Rivera 13 points

AUSTIN — The No. 18 Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates picked up one win in four games Thursday and Friday, facing three state-ranked opponents in pool play at the Austin Bowie Tournament.

On Thursday, the Lady Pirates (1-4) fell to No. 15 (Class 6A) Vista Ridge and to Class 6A host school Austin Bowie, and on Friday they lost 51-40 to No. 8 (Class 5A) San Antonio Veterans Memorial. They bounced back later Friday to down No. 19 (Class 5A) Cibolo Steele, led by a 14-point performance from Avrie Douglas.

AT THE AUSTIN BOWIE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

Vista Ridge 55, Lubbock-Cooper 51

Lubbock-Cooper: Dallas 8, Cortez 10, Douglas 8, Cook 2, Heinrich 3, Moore 11, Thompson 1, Zientek 9

Austin Bowie 47, Lubbock-Cooper 45

Lubbock-Cooper: Dallas 3, Cortez 2, Cook 7, Heinrich 3, Moore 15, Thompson 7, Zientek 6, Sipowicz 2

FRIDAY

SA Veterans Memorial 51, Lubbock-Cooper 40

Lubbock-Cooper: Dallas 2, Cortez 2, Arain 4, Cook 1, Heinrich 12, Moore 3, Thompson 9, Zientek 5, Sipowicz 2

Lubbock-Cooper 62, Cibolo Steele 58

Lubbock-Cooper: Dallas 3, Cortez 10, Douglas 14, Arain 2, Cook 5, Heinrich 5, Moore 7, Thompson 6, Zientek 6, Sipowicz 4

Up Next: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Cedar Ridge, 9:30 a.m. today (bracket play)