They both fell in early holes in their respective region semifinal matches Friday evening, but Randall and Amarillo High both showed why the road to the state tournament in Region I-5A goes through the Panhandle.

Trailing two games to none after the first two sets, both the Randall and District 3-5A rival Amarillo High found ways to win their respective I-5A semifinal matches Friday night at Lubbock Coronado.

Randall rallied back to take the three games and stun upset-minded Grapevine in a five-set thriller, 16-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-9. Amarillo High followed suit in the night cap, rallying by Fort Worth Boswell 28-30, 18-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-11.

Randall fell behind 2-0, however, kept the match alive winning winning the last four points of the third game, 26-24. From there, the momentum continued and the rally become complete.

Like Randall, AHS took game three, 26-24, swinging the momentum that allowed the Lady Sandies to take games four and five 25-18, 15-11.

That sets up a third meeting between the Battle of Bell street rivals at noon Saturday in the regional final. The winner punches a ticket to state.

Randall (41-3) won both district meetings, beating AHS (33-13) in four sets in the first match, followed by a sweep the second time around.

Brianna Ford, Zoe Parker and Kiar Parker were outstanding in crunch time for Randall. Ford finished with 17 blocks, 16 digs and four aces. Kiar had 13 kills with four blocks and Zoe added 15 digs with 11 kills.

For the Lady Sandies, Chelsie Freeman put down 19 kills, Hannah Shipman made 43 assists and Piper Warren added 21 digs.

Class 4A

Hereford sweeps No. 1 Argyle: The Hereford Lady Whitefaces looked more like the No. 1 team in the state than the No. 1 team did.

Hereford absolutely dominated No. 1-ranked Argyle in the Region I-4A semifinals at McMurry University in Abilene. The Herd led from start to finish, beating Argyle handily, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15.

The offense clicked as well as the defense. Rainey Aven finished with a double-double. Aven was on the floor for 13 digs and 26 assists.

At the net, Taytum Stow and Darcy Dodd dominated. Stow had 16 kills and five blocks, followed by Dodd’s 14 kills and three blocks.

Hereford (33-14) advances to the regional final for the first time since 2009. The Lady Whitefaces will face Krum (33-11) at 1 p.m.

Krum defeated Canyon in four sets Friday.

Class 3A

Bushland blows out Brock: The No. 1-ranked Bushland Lady Falcons kept on rolling, easing past Brock in the Region I-3A Tournament semifinal, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 night at Lubbock Cooper.

Bushland improves to 45-1 and has won 39 straight matches. The Lady Falcons now get a rematch of last years regional final with Boyd (30-5) at 1 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets, who ended Bushland’s season last year, swept Shallowater on Friday. Hallie Conklin and Addyson Tiffin each had nine kills for the Lady Falcons against Brock. Ansley Sims added 24 assists.

Class 2A

Miscues plague Lady Hornets in regional semifinal loss: The Highland Park Lady Hornets won’t be making a repeat trip to the UIL state tournament in 2019.

Favored Highland Park was doomed by mistakes, falling to Miles in four sets 25-15, 25-17 18-25, 25-21 in a Region I-2A Tournament semifinal in San Angelo. Highland Park ends the year 36-9.

The Lady Bulldogs (29-9) advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Highland Park hurt itself time and time again Friday. The Lady Hornets played uncharacteristic with 57 errors in only four sets.

Sophomore Nevaeh Rodriguez led the Lady Hornets with 16 kills and nine digs.

