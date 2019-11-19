Lake Travis just can’t shake the déjà vu feeling.

For the second straight week, it’s 2018 all over again. After winning last week’s Class 6A Division I Region IV bi-district rematch with Smithson Valley, the Cavaliers find themselves face-to-face with 2018 area opponent San Antonio Madison.

Lake Travis won last year’s area playoff 56-35 as well as meetings in 2016 (56-7) and 2017 (49-14). But Cavaliers coach Hank Carter doesn’t put too much stock in what happened last year.

“I don’t know that we will use a ton of last year’s game plan,” Carter said. “They have some of the same players, but like us they graduated some good ones, too. Last year they were all about the quarterback making plays, and he graduated. Plus, we’re playing a bit differently than we were last year.”

Carter also isn’t putting much stock in Madison’s last loss – a 44-0 drubbing at the hands of Smithson Valley Sept. 12 .

“That was a long time ago, and I don’t think that game would look that way if they played again,” he said “Madison started slowly, but they have really improved as the year has gone along.”

Indeed. Since that loss to Smithson Valley, Madison has won eight straight games, winning the District 27-6A title in the process. After beating San Antonio Reagan 13-7 on Oct. 12, the Mavericks won their remaining district games by an average of 24 points. In last week’s 28-21 bi-district win over San Antonio Stevens, Madison started quickly and held on thanks to a late fourth-down sack by Chris Potocki.

Madison wants to establish its running game, which features Darien Gill (1,131 yards, 10 TDs) and quarterback Michael Garza (798 rushing, 13 TDs; 1,003 passing, 10 TDs). Garza’s ability to escape the pass rush means Lake Travis defensive ends Trey Wright and Trey Sofia must guard against leaving running lanes open.

“That will definitely be a challenge,” Carter said. “They have a mobile quarterback, and we need to be aware of that because he will take off and run with it.”

Carter and defensive coordinator Ryan Luedecke have had great success through the years taking away opposing teams’ primary options. Last week’s game plan focused on slowing Smithson Valley’s Greg Eggleston, who came in having gained 1,600 yards of offense. The plan worked, limiting him to just 16 yards on 12 carries.

With Sofia and Wright getting pressure from the edges, linebackers Tag Humble, D.J. Johnson and Maui Trevino (10 tackles each against Smithson Valley) must stick to this week’s plan, fill the gaps and keep both Gill and Garza from getting free.

“We need to play with the same kind of effort we had last week in order to continue to be successful,” Carter said.

The coach would also like to see the offense settle in a bit faster than it did last week, when it failed to score in the first quarter for just the second time all season.

“We had a few chances early and missed some open guys,” Carter said of last week’s game. “But the play Grayson [Sandlin] made on the fourth-down play for the touchdown seemed to settle us in.”

Quarterback Nate Yarnell, making his first playoff start, connected on just six of his first 12 passes but settled in, completing eight of his final 13 including the touchdown to Sandlin. Leading 14-3 at the half, Lake Travis turned to Weston Stephens to do the heavy lifting in the second half. He responded with a career-best 160 yards on 27 carries and a 40-yard touchdown to provide the final margin. Stephens has rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his last four games after not topping the century-mark in his first 19 games.

“Weston continues to get better and run tougher,” Carter said. “He was a big spark for us along with our offensive line, which continues to play well.”

Lake Travis notes

Last week’s win over Smithson Valley extended Lake Travis’ Bi-District win streak to seven games. The Cavaliers have also won four straight Area playoff games, dating back to a 2014 loss to Spring. … Stephens’ surge has vaulted him past 1,000 career rushing yards. With 1,353, he ranks 12th on the Cavaliers’ all-time rushing list. … Trevino ranks fourth on the Cavaliers’ all-time tackling list with 364. … With 163 yards, Yarnell surpassed 1,000 yards for the season. It’s the 25th time a Lake Travis quarterback has topped 1,000 passing yards in a season. … Injury update: Neither linebacker Nick Villareal (leg) nor quarterback Hudson Card (foot) are expected to play against Madison on Friday. Card hasn’t played since discovering he damaged a ligament in the win over Westlake. Villareal last played in the Cavaliers’ win over Hays on Nov. 1, when he made a season-high 10 tackles.