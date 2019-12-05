The Wildcats beat the Cubs 47-32 in the Alamodome this past Saturday to move on to the regional finals of the Texas High School Playoffs.

In the first quarter of the game the Cats outscored the Cubs 14-3 by way of Charlie Hill who scored from 14 yards out. Brenham answered with a drive of their own that was held to a field goal by Calallen’s defense. On the ensuing drive the wildcats recovered their own fumble in the endzone for the second score.

With the score 21-3 in the second it appeared to the fans as if Calallen had complete ownership of the game, but Brenham would not be easily put away. Kaden Watts momentum building interception paved the way for the Cubs who scored 14 points and even took the lead early in the third quarter 24-21 via a 10 yard pass from quarterback Garrison Weiss to Yann Toussom.

For the remainder of the game the Cats stayed on the ground, pounding their way to the end zone seemingly at will, amassing a total of 593 yards rushing. Charlie Hill, who finished with 263 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns, and Jeremiah Earls who had 191 yards and 2 touchdowns, were the main ingredients in the fourth quarter to Calallen’s offense. Riggs Barrett also was part of the campaign scoring 2 very physical touchdowns from short yardage.

Defensively the Cats made key stop late in the fourth quarter to spoil any chance of a comeback from the Cubs. Jacob Chambliss who had a sack during Brenham’s final drive said “the defense started slow but the coaches made good adjustments.”

With the second consecutive win over Brenham in the regional seminfinals, Calallen finds themselves in the regional finals for the 5th straight year and will face Boerne Champion Saturday Dec 7 in the Alamodome.