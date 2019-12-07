LORENA — The Brownwood Lady Lions won two of their final three games at the Lorena tournament to finish the weekend with a .500 record.

The Lady Lions (6-7) knocked off Robinson, 61-51, and Perryton, 46-33, Friday before falling to Class 4A No. 5 Fairfield, 86-40, Saturday morning.

In the 61-51 win over Robinson, the Lady Lions led 12-8 after one quarter, 35-20 at halftime and 48-41 through three frames.

Matyha Thompson poured in 24 points trailed by Carol Ann Hetzel with 10, Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks with eight, Brooke Price and Lindsey Larose with seven apiece, Hadley Monroe with three, and Alexa Arreola with two points.

The Lady Lions shot 53 percent (23 of 43) from the floor, 42 percent (3 of 7) on three-pointers, and 57 percent (12 of 21) at the free throw line. Brownwood also finished with 12 rebounds and 10 steals while committing 15 turnovers.

In the 46-33 triumph over Perryton, Brownwood raced out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter that stood at 21-15 at halftime and 35-21 through three frames.

Thompson led the offensive attack with 21 points followed by McKenzie Welker with seven, Fullerlove-Brooks with five, Jaylen Savage with five, Natalie Edmonds with four, Price with three, and Larose with one point.

The Lady Lions buried 44 percent (15 of 34) of their field goal attempts, 28 percent (2 of 7) of their treys, and 66 percent (14 of 21) of their free throws. Brownwood also pulled down 20 rebounds and tallied six steals which helped overcome a 23-turnover outing.

Against Fairfield, the Lady Lions trailed 22-10 after one quarter, 40-21 at halftime, and 62-30 after three frames.

Thompson tallied 19 points followed by 10 from Fullerlove-Brooks, six from Savage, three from Welker and two points from Hetzel.

The Lady Lions committed 38 turnovers and pulled down just 11 rebounds while shooting 44 percent (15 of 34) overall, but just 11 percent (1 of 9) from three-point land, and 69 percent (9 of 13) at the free throw line.

Brownwood is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marble Falls.