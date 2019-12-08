Lexi Ivy, Sr., Outside hitter, Denver City

The District 2-3A MVP was a constant force for the undefeated district champion Fillies (37-10), producing 554 kills, 493 digs, 98 blocks and 93 aces before the team ended the year in the Region I-3A quarterfinals.

Brooke Cox, Sr., Outside hitter, Trinity Christian

The TAPPS District 1-4A offensive player of the year helped the Lady Lions to the program’s eighth state championship last season with 357 kills and 191 digs for an average of 3.16 and 1.69 per set, respectively. The all-state tournament honoree added 14 blocks and had a 2.0 passing average in her final season at Trinity Christian (24-13-2).

Nadia Morales, Sr., Outside attacker, Monterey

The District 3-5A second team pick supplied the Lady Plainsmen with a boost of energy in a record-setting 33-12 season and totaled 376 kills. The three-year letterwinner also recorded 327 digs and 21 aces to cap her final season.

Aali Mayfield, Sr., Middle Blocker, Frenship

One of two Lady Tiger seniors, she recorded 54 blocks and 238 kills with a .334 hitting percentage to earn a spot on the District 2-6A first team. Mayfield also had 118 digs and 17 aces to close out her volleyball career.

Kayton Genenbacher, Jr., Setter, Frenship

The District 2-6A outstanding setter and Lubbock Christian University verbal commit doled out 1,072 assists and only had 26 ball-handling errors for the district champion Lady Tigers squad. She added 308 digs, 123 kills, 41 blocks and 32 aces as Frenship finished the season with a 32-9 record and bi-district appearance.

Abby Benitez, So., Libero, Snyder

The young Lady Tiger averaged 18.3 digs per match for a season total of 733 to go along with 26 aces and a 97 percent serving rate for 198 points en route to a district championship. The District 5-4A libero of the year added 77 assists as Snyder finished with a 25-15 season record and bi-district finish.

Sparks off the Bench

Taylor Salsky, Sr., Setter, Monterey

The District 3-5A first team pick is now Monterey’s record holder for most assists in a season with 1,167, which brings her career total to 2,225. She also notched 297 digs, 123 kills and 62 aces as the Lady Plainsmen earned a playoff appearance with the third seed.

D’Mya Hill, Fr., Middle blocker, Lubbock-Cooper

In her debut varsity season, the Lady Pirate was a constant part of the team’s rotation and totaled 186 kills and 38 blocks to earn a spot on the District 3-5A second team as Lubbock-Cooper finished fourth in district with a bi-district appearance and 28-17 record.

Madison Batten, Sr., Libero, Shallowater

The District 2-3A Co-Defensive Player of the Year helped Shallowater with 649 digs to complement 95 assists. She totaled 60 aces with a 2.21 serve-receive rating as the Fillies (31-16) made their sixth straight trip to the regional tournament.

Madison Hord, Jr., Libero, Brownfield

In her first season back from a shoulder injury, the District 2-3A Co-Defensive Player of the Year provided the Lady Cubs with 758 digs, 17.6 per match. She also had 70 aces for 281 points and a 93.8 service percentage to go along with 23 kills, 65 assists and 842 serve-receives for a 28-16 record and area round playoff appearance on the season.