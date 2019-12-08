Oklahoma earned its third straight trip to the College Football Playoffs Sunday morning.

But the Sooners received no favors from the CFP committee.

OU was seeded fourth among the four teams. The Sooners will take on top-ranked LSU and likely Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Oddsmakers immediately established LSU as up to an 11-point favorite over OU.

The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 28. The national title game will be played at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Jan. 13.

Meanwhile, because OU is included in the playoffs, Baylor will represent the Big 12 in the Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1, against SEC runnerup Georgia.

The Bears were seventh in Sunday’s CFP poll; the Bulldogs were fifth.

Texas A&M, which lost to LSU, 50-7, in the Aggies regular-season finale, will stick close to home and play a former Big 12 foe.

A&M will play Oklahoma State, featuring Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game is Dec. 27.

LSU, thanks to its dominating win over Georgia in the SEC title game, earned the top spot in Sunday’s CFP poll. The committee moved them ahead of Ohio State, the previous No. 1, after the Buckeyes needed a comeback to win the Big Ten title game.

OU is 12-1. The Sooners beat Baylor, 30-23, in overtime Saturday at AT&T Stadium to win its fifth-straight BIg 12 title.

OU’s semifinal game against LSU will be played in the Peach Bowl.

The Sooners needed a bit of help to make it to the top four. OU was ranked sixth in last week’s CFP. Utah was fifth. The Utes lost to Oregon in the Pac 12 championship. The Ducks win turned out to be bad for the Pac 12. This is the third straight year the Pac 12 has failed to place a team in the semifinals.

The No. 2 Buckeyes will face No. 3 Clemson, the defending national champs, at the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU features the most explosive offense in the country, but not by much.

The Tigers are averaging 554.3 yards per game. OU is second at 554.2.

While Burrow should win the Heisman, OU counters with the most experienced big-game quarterback in the country in Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, the transfer from Alabama, has competed in the past three national title games. Saturday’s win was Hurts third league title.