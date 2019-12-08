The moment after Trinity Christian won the program’s eighth TAPPS 4A state championship, Kalli Johnston found Kristen (Johnston) Swanner.

The two sisters embraced having four of the Lady Lions’ titles between them. After Swanner won two as an outside hitter during the early 2000s, Johnston added two more in the 2017 and 2019 volleyball seasons.

“It was very exciting to leave the legacy and be a part of hers too,” Johnston said. “It’s very exciting to be a part of it and have our picture up on the wall to let people know that we were a part of it.”

Johnston played an integral role in the Lady Lions’ state run as the setter and because that and more she was named the Lone Star Varsity Volleyball Player of the Year.

Johnston, who was also the district’s offensive player of the year and was named to the all-state tournament team, had 46 assists in the 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21 win state championship match over Geneva Boerne.

“On the court, you have to be very vocal with them and keep talking to them (outside hitters) throughout the game,” said Johnston, who ended the year with 934 assists for an average of 8.34 per set. “If they are struggling, just let them know you trust them and trust them to put the ball down and that you’re going to keep setting them. Off the court, just having a good friendship with them, eating lunch with them. One of my coaches told me to go eat lunch with them and have a good relationship with them and let them know that you trust them.”

That trust was tested in the playoffs when Flower Mound Coram Deo took the Lady Lions to five sets in the regional round of the playoffs. It was the first time the team had that kind of a challenge since the earlier part of the year. Even though they won, Johnston said it gave the team a good feel for improved state competition when they played Arlington Grace Prep in the semifinals.

That made for an even bigger game considering Grace Prep was the team that knocked the Lady Lions out of the playoffs the prior season.

Johnston was determined not to let that happen again.

“I think last year, our leadership was kind of lacking. But this year, since we’re all veterans on the court, we knew that it was a game that we had put in practice, so we knew that when we went out on the court, everything would pay off,” Johnston said. “That we just had to stay focused and play our game.”

The Lady Lions earned a 25-23, 28-26, 25-20 sweep in what Johnston called the team’s best match of the season.

“We had never beaten them in three before, so it was very exciting to beat them in three,” she said.

As Johnston closed out her high school career, she cemented her place in Trinity Christian’s record books and hopefully in her teammates’ hearts.

“I hope they remember me by loving each and every one of them and don’t focus on your outcome and how good you are, but focus on the relationships you’re building and the memories you make from playing,” she said.