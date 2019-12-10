Cedar Ridge standout Mikayla Johnson was named all-tournament at the Katy Invitational girls basketball tournament after the Raiders won three of five games at the event, including a dramatic 60-57 overtime win over highly regarded Conroe Oak Ridge.

Cedar Ridge defeated El Paso Eastlake 55-52 and Killeen Ellison 44-51 but fell to Oak Ridge in early action. Rebounding in the final day of competition, Cedar Ridge beat Fort Bend Bush 55-32 but ran out of gas and lost to Katy Tompkins 45-30 for silver in the consolation bracket.

Westwood had a bit of a roller coaster at the New Braunfels tournament as the Warriors clipped a strong Cleveland Tarkington team 46-44. Westwood led 36-24 after three quarters but was forced to hold off a furious Tarkington finish for the victory. The Warriors lost their next game in overtime to Smithson Valley 45-39 and struggled to find their offensive rhythm in a 52-38 loss to A&M Consolidated before finishing with a 58-53 overtime win over San Antonio Brackenridge .

Stony Point had a strong showing at the Hays Lady Rebel Classic as the Tigers beat host Hays 48-44, defeated Rouse 56-40 and beat Killeen Shoemaker 42-34 before falling to a tall and talented Coppell team, 75-41.

Round Rock beat San Antonio LEE in the San Antonio Northeast ISD tournament 47-31 but lost to Edinburg 60-58 and Pebble Hills 52-43. McNeil dropped a pair of contests against Goose Creek Memorial 70-68 and San Antonio Highlands 58-50.

In another district action, Vandegrift beat Madison 53-37 and San Antonio ohnson 48-29 before losing to Mansfield Summit 54-33. Leander lost to Clear Brook 62-26.

Vista Ridge blasted Prosper for third place in the gold division at the Nancy Walling Classic in Pflugerville, which honors the legendary former Panther coach. The Rangers were unbeaten in pool play with wins over St. Michael’s Academy 85-40, state-ranked Fort Worth Trimble Tech 70-49 and Schertz Clemens 48-34 to advance in gold play. AJ Marotte, Victoria Baker and Weade Adeleke all averaged double digit scoring in the three pool victories. In the tournament semifinal, the Rangers led eventual champion Arlington Martin by six points before losing 40-34.

In the third-place game, Vista Ridge defeated Prosper 56-42 as Baker notched 17 points and Marotte added 15 points.

Round Rock Christian defeated Rockdale 53-52 at the Moody Invitational. The Crusaders also beat host Moody 38-26.