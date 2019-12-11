PFLUGERVILLE — Senior point guard Brandon Parks didn’t call a timeout for Westwood, and senior guard Marcos Martinez’s shot may have looked offline. But in District 13-6A play, there is no such thing as a bad possessions when it gets you a win.

Parks’ steal and ensuing pass to Martinez for a buzzer-beating bank shot was the difference in Westwood’s 43-41 road win at Hendrickson in the district opener Dec. 10.

“Our initial plan was to call timeout, and when Marcos jumped up in the air, he hesitated for a second, but he let that thing fly,” Westwood senior Santi Campos said.

Campos led Westwood (10-4 overall, 1-0 District 13-6A) with 11 points and senior small forward Christian Robinson added 10 points. Jaden Williams led all Hawk (7-6, 0-1) scorers with 11 points.

“The kids did a good job,” Hendrickson head coach Dustin White said. “They did what we talked about doing, especially defensively. We just didn’t finish, it’s that simple. We got great looks the whole game, we just didn’t finish.”

The teams were tied at 41-41 late in the game, but the Hawks had possession with 4.13 seconds remaining and both teams called timeouts in order to take a look at what the other was doing.

Westwood initially showed a zone look, but then switched to man, causing enough confusion for Parks to come up with the ball and toss it ahead to Martinez who let his shot go just inside the three-point line. Thought the shot looked too strong, it caught the backboard and fell in, causing a Warrior mob to surround both Martinez and Parks.

“It just came down to our guys communicating with switches on defense,” Westwood head coach Brad Hastings said. “We told them to get a deflection, any deflection is what we need, and Brandon did a good job.”

“It’s great to see him get some success on a big shot like that,” Hastings added about Martinez.

White said that the offensive play was designed to go to the corner after the inbound pass from under the Warriors basket and the came ultimately came down to Westwood making more layups and one more shot.

“The inbounder thought he saw something,” White said. “We have confidence in that young man, he made what he thought was the right decision, but it just didn’t work. We need to grow from it.”

Despite trailing 26-16 at halftime, the Warriors were able to get into a flow offensively and outscored the Hawks 18-8 in the third quarter and get back into the game.

Westwood sophomore Zachary Engels’ backdoor cut sparked a 11-2 Warrior run in the first three minutes of the second half.

“We knew to keep our heads up, we knew we got this, we’re still in the game, and I think that’s what won us the game, ultimately,” Campos said.

The Hawks defense made its presence felt in the opening quarter and helped the home team take control of things by getting hands in Westwood passing lane and using a full-court press to make things happen in transition and helped Hendrickson score eight consecutive unanswered points.

After consecutive points in the paint by James “Duce” Hester, Jaden came up with a steal and layup followed by another steal and score by Hester that saw the Hawks turn a 9-4 deficit into a 12-9 lead in about 90 seconds of game time during the first quarter.

Micah Williams helped Hendrickson build on that lead in the second quarter by draining a trio of 3-pointers that gave Hendrickson a 23-15 lead midway through the second quarter.

Williams didn’t miss on a shot from beyond the arc until a last-second lob attempt as time was expiring.