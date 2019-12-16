THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Cedar Park

The Timberwolves (10-3) won the Taylor tournament, defeating Liberty Hill in the final, 61-51. Cedar Park coach Blake Brown said Matthew Minor (see below), Jacob Hester and Parker Forbes all played well in the tournament. Hester is leading the team in scoring and assists, while Forbes gives the Timberwolves a lot of speed and defense and is a superb ball-handler and shooter, Brown noted.

Player of the Week: Matthew Minor, Cedar Park

Minor, a senior, earned MVP honors at the Taylor tournament for the Timberwolves after averaging more than 12 points and eight rebounds per game. Brown said Minor shot the ball well throughout the entire tournament.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Hadnot, Pflugerville

Hadnot poured in 30 points in a losing effort as the Panthers (4-10) fell in their only game of the week to LBJ.

The rest of the district

Glenn (13-2) beat Liberty Hill in non-district play and then finished second in the Great East Texas Shootout. The Grizzlies defeated Royse City, Mineola and Kaufman before losing to Mansfield Legacy in the championship game. Glenn coach Byron Harkless said Robbie Marshall, RJ Scarlett, Trae’Shaun Leak and Jaylen Thompson all played well for the Grizzlies. … Weiss (10-7) went 3-2 at the River City Classic in New Braunfels. Senior Princeton “PJ” Humphries was named to the all-tournament team after averaging more than 15 points per game. Sophomore Jarmaine Mason averaged 13 points per game during the tournament. … Connally (4-11) picked up a couple of wins at the River City Classic, defeating Austin Achieve and San Antonio Southwest. Cougars coach Bradley Washington said Breion Powell, Emmanuel Jones, Averil Houston and Sam Barnwell are playing well for Connally. … Rouse (5-11) lost to Manor, then fell in all four of its games at the River City Classic.

Game of the Week: Cedar Park at Glenn

District play begins Friday. These two teams have had the best non-district seasons so far, and while it’s hard to place too much importance on the first district game, the winner may have an early first step towards a district title.

Other games: Pflugerville heads to Connally for a big rivalry matchup, while Rouse heads to Marble Falls. Weiss plays only non-district games this week as the seven-team district requires at least one team to have a bye.