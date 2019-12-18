Melissa’s Lady Cardinals hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter - including four by guard Mya Ellis - to sweep past Van Alstyne, 56-36, in non-district basketball action on Dec. 10 at home. Lady Cards guard Grace Moothart drained five of the treys to finish with a team-high 15 points and guard Wendy Clemmons connected on three from downtown on the way to 13 points.

After posting a 23-point first quarter, Melissa (9-7) led, 32-19, by halftime.

Micah Welch led the Class 3A Lady Panthers with 12 points.