Wednesday

Dec 25, 2019 at 1:43 PM


GIRLS


THURSDAY


Tournament


Frenship, Lubbock, Monterey, Coronado, Cooper, Estacado, Abernathy, Brownfield, Shallowater, Slaton, Lockney, New Deal, Smyer, Sundown, Lubbock Christian, Lubbock Trinity, Lubbock Titans at Caprock Classic


Plainview, Levelland at Midland Tournament


Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Ralls at Littlefield Tournament


FRIDAY


Tournament


Seminole, Idalou at Whataburger Tournament


Floydada at Eula Holiday Classic


Hale Center at Hale Center Tournament


Post at Anson Tournament


Plains at Jayton Tournament


SATURDAY


Tournament


Seminole, Idalou at Whataburger Tournament


Floydada at Eula Holiday Classic


BOYS


THURSDAY


Tournament


Plainview at Byron Johnston Shootout


Levelland at Brownwood Tournament


Muleshoe, Lamesa, Denver City, Littlefield, Olton, Sudan, Ralls, Tahoka at Wildcat Classic


FRIDAY


Tournament


Plainview at Byron Johnston Shootout


Seminole at Whataburger Tournament


Levelland at Brownwood Tournament


Hale Center at Hale Center Tournament


Post at Anson Tournament


Plains at Jayton Tournament


SATURDAY


Tournament


Plainview at Byron Johnston Shootout


Seminole at Whataburger Tournament


Levelland at Brownwood Tournament


