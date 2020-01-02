In voting by the Texas Sports Writers Association, Stephenville High School’s Landri Withers has been named Class 4A second-team all-state in volleyball for 2019 and teammate Alee McClendon earned honorable mention.

Withers, a sophomore, was named to the all-state second team as a middle blocker for coach Shay Douglas’s District 7-4A champion Honeybees.

McClendon, a junior, made honorable mention. She is also a middle blocker.

“I’m so excited and proud for these young ladies,” Douglas stated. “They are both very deserving of this honor. Both of these girls are such hard workers and lead by example.

“This honor is a testament that hard work does pay off. (It) makes me even more excited that I will have both of these girls back next season.”

Withers led SHS in kills for the 2019 season, with 308.

McClendon had the most blocks on the team, with 93, and Withers was second, with 74.

The all-state teams were chosen by TSWA members, based on nomination from coaches and members of the news media around the state.

Earlier in December, another Honeybee standout was honored when senior Karlee Easterling was named as an all-state performer by the Texas Girls Coaching Association. Easterling led the Bees in service aces (48) and assists (673).