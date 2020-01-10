LAKEWAY - According to Lake Travis girls soccer coach Trey Young, "defining success is always going deep in the playoffs." Following last year's dream season that culminated in a magic-carpet ride to the Class 6A state semifinals, the Cavaliers first trip to the state tournament in over a decade, the 2020 season presents a new set of challenges.

Expectations, however, remain unchanged.

"What really motivated last year's senior group was losing that bi-district playoff game (in 2017), and then to lose the (2018) regional final really motivated them," said Young, who teaches English at Lake Travis. "They've seen both sides of it. They understand what it takes. They've seen the tough losses, but they also saw last year's run. This year's senior group was there for all of that. They see the big picture. To continue that culture is the big thing."

Lake Travis lost seven seniors from last year's 23-5 squad that fell to undefeated state champion Southlake Carroll in the final four. The Cavaliers, though, return seniors Kendall Fain and Carly Van Essen, who have played for Young in each of his four seasons. The defense also looks solid with the return of from junior defender Bronwyn Bates and junior goalie Hannah Alexander, who posted 17 shutouts a year ago. Offensively, Young describes senior Caroline Brooks and junior Jessica Wade as "natural finishers."

Lake Travis opens District 25-6A play against Bowie on Friday, and Young couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for his program.

"Last year we were super balanced with four primary goal scorers. We lost two three-year starter captains at center back," Young said. "During our preseason tournament this year at the National Elite Prep Showcase (in the Dallas-Fort Worth area), we had six freshmen on the field at one time, and two of those freshmen will start. We took some of our younger players on our playoff run last year, so they were a part of that. Three of them got on the field in the state game and they may be starting this year."

One of those freshmen starters is likely to be midfielder Brigid McElderry, who impressed by scoring a couple goals in preseason.

Younger players on the roster gained valuable insight during last year's deep playoff run. Not only did they experience first-hand what it's like playing on a team vying for a state championship, but they also were indoctrinated into the Cavaliers' way of doing things, as some lessons can only be learned on the pitch during extreme pressure situations.

"For me, it's can we play the way we want to play? Can we be a possessing team and play good defense?,“ said Young, the Statesman's 2019 Central Texas Coach of the Year. ”At this point in the year, the No. 1 thing is do we work hard on defense. I'm preaching hard work and a humble attitude. That will conquer most things. So far, so good,"

Young's reasons for extreme optimism extend well beyond soccer.

In October 2018, Young was diagnosed with throat cancer. He missed two months while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments in Houston and lost close to 40 pounds since his cancer diagnosis. He returned to the team at the start of district play as his players rallied around their coach as much as they played for themselves.

"So far, so good. No news is good news," said Young, who recently returned from his three-month checkup at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. "I look at the brighter side of things a lot more than I used to. That's the long-term impact. I've always appreciated soccer season; it's really my passion. But now it's doubly so."