One more second and it could have been a heartbreaking finish for the Canyon Eagles, or at least another mandatory four minutes of basketball.

But a player who hadn’t scored all night made the biggest shot of the night to erase any “what ifs” for the Eagles in their District 3-4A opener Friday night.

After watching an early 19-point lead melt away and having to make two free throws just to get to an extra period, Canyon worked the clock down for the final possession of a tie game against Levelland. Joe Shaw, who hadn’t scored a point in four periods and in the first 3:59 of overtime. hit a midrange jumper from the right side for a 55-53 victory which sent the home crowd home happy.

There was plenty for Canyon coach Travis Schulte and his team to ponder, both good and bad, once the win was in the books. Schulte showed little concern for minutiae, though, after the game.

“As a coach a lot of things get lost in the game because we look at things we didn’t do particularly well or that we did do well,” Schulte said. “But that’s not the concern as much when you start district and the biggest thing is we’re happy we won the game. We’ll worry about the other stuff in practice Monday.”

It came awfully close to not being a happy weekend for the Eagles (14-9, 1-0 in district). After leading by as many as 19 in the first quarter and seeing Levelland (18-7, 0-1) come back and tie it late in the third quarter, Canyon appeared to have control of the game in the fourth quarter, ending a 12-0 run with a layup by Stephen Ferguson to make it 46-33.

But those were the last points the Eagles would score from the field until Shaw’s jumper. Levelland’s Isaiah Salazar scored the first eight points of a 10-0 run to cut into Canyon’s lead, and the Eagles struggled to put any distance between themselves and Lobos by missing several free throws.

Levelland tied it 49-49 when Kaleb Reyna put back his own miss, then after a Canyon turnover, Jacob Ramirez hit two free throws to give the Lobos their only lead of the game, 51-49 with 14 seconds left.

Canyon had one last chance and Ferguson, who had a game-high 20 points, grabbed an offensive rebounds and was fouled. Ferguson, who hit all 10 of his free throws in the second half, made two to tie it 51-51 with 8.5 seconds left, and when Levelland failed to score, it forced overtime.

Ferguson hit two more free throws in OT and Levelland’s Kolby Head tied it on a short jumper. Both teams struggled offensively after that until the Eagles worked the ball down on the last possession. Shaw drove right and passed to Ferguson inside, and he kicked it back out to Shaw, who didn’t hesitate and drained the jumper for the winning points.

“I was really looking to pass down into the post (to Ferguson) but I was open so I shot it,” Shaw said. “I knew it was going in. It showed our team can do it and it’s just another way to boost my confidence because I didn’t have a really good game before that.”

In general, though, Canyon was having a dominant game for 2 1/2 quarters, as the Eagles led 25-6 in the second quarter before Levelland sprung to life. Winning a game where things appeared to be falling apart had its benefits according to Schulte.

“You win a game like that at the buzzer and your kids confidence they can win close games,” Schulte said. “This was a game where we were playing well early then we weren’t. It’s good to win those kinds of games.”

Jarrad Gomez had 13 for Canyon. Salazar led Levelland with 18 points and Ramirez had 10.

Canyon 55, Levelland 53, OT

Levelland (18-7, 0-1): Jacob Ramirez 3 3-5 10, Isaiah Salazar 7 3-8 18, Bryant White 2 0-0 4, Kaleb Reyna 3 0-0 6, Zaiden Lacroy 3 4-4 11, Kaleb Penner 1 0-0 2, Kolby Head 1 0-0 2, Tyler Nevarez 0 0-0 0, Caleb Salazar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-17 53.

Canyon (14-9, 1-0): Miles Huffines 3 1-1 7, Stephen Ferguson 5 10-10 20, Joe Shaw 1 0-0 2, Jarrad Gomez 4 3-7 13, Kemper Jones 1 2-4 4, Brock Corman 1 0-3 2, Reese Seideman 0 0-0 0, Jett Meek 0 0-0 0, Grayson Hack 3 0-0 7, Rafe Butcher 0 0-0 0, Jack Skalsky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 16-25 55.

Levelland 4 16 33 51 53

Canyon 18 27 36 51 55

3-point goals: Levelland 3 (Ramirez 1, I. Salazar 1, Lacroy 1), Canyon 3 (Gomez 2, Hack 1). Total fouls: Levelland 23, Canyon 19. Fouled out: White, Reyna. Techincal fouls: Gomez.

District 2-6A

Tascosa crushes Midland: Tascosa appeared eager to get started with district play on the road against Midland High, as the Rebels dominated from the start and routed the Bulldogs 61-26.

Defense in the first half was the key for the Rebels (16-5, 1-0), who took a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and held Midland (14-8, 0-1) scoreless in the second quarter to make the outcome a formality.

Donnie Sutton led the Rebels with 12 points while LB Moore had 11 and Isaiah Johnson scored 10.

Tascosa 20 33 50 61

Midland High 5 5 17 26

T - Donnie Sutton 12, LB Moore 11, Isaiah Johnson 10. M - Hurtado 6, Breaux 6. Records: Tascosa 16-5, 1-0. Midland 14-8, 0-1.

District 3-5A

Palo Duro routs Caprock: Palo Duro wasted little time against Caprock, jumping out to an early lead and maintaining it the whole way to roar to an 80-34 victory and maintain sole possession of second place in 3-5A.

Palo Duro (13-4, 7-1) sprinted out to a 27-6 lead in the first quarter and led 53-9 at halftime. Jelani Mohamed, who had a game-high 19 points for the Dons, scored 14 in the second quarter to put Caprock away.

Kadden Price had 18 points for PD whiel Kaje Lee scored 16. Jaden Chavez led Caprock (3-17, 1-7) with 10.

Caprock 6 9 18 34

Palo Duro 27 53 68 80

C - Jaden Chavez 10, Robi Hill 8. PD - Jelani Mohamed 19, Kadden Price 18, Kaje Lee 16. Records: Palo Duro 13-4, 7-1. Caprock 3-17, 1-7.

Randall rolls past Lubbock: Randall started out with strong defense and maintained it the rest of the way to beat Lubbock High 53-29 and end the first half of district play at .500 and stay in the playoff hunt.

Randall (12-12, 4-4) took a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and was never seriously threatened. Kainan Thomas led the Raiders with 17 points while Dylan Gutz scored 12 and Aaron Ovalle had 11.

Lubbock High 5 17 23 29

Randall 14 26 42 53

L - Rodriguez 11. R - Kainan Thomas 17, Dylan Gutz 12, Aaron Ovalle 11. Records: Randall 12-12, 4-4. Lubbock 3-18, 0-8.

District 1-3A

Bushland routs Friona: Bushland stayed undefated atop the district by crushing Friona 82-16, holding Friona scoreless in the second quarter.

Bushland’s Nathan Welch outscored Friona by himself with 18 points, as the Falcons improved to 11-7 and 5-0 in district.

Bushland 20 38 57 82

Friona 9 9 12 16

B— Welch 18, Bradley 14. F— Garcia 6 Records: Bushland 11-7, 5-0. Friona 3-13, 0-5.

District 2-2A

Highland Park beats Memphis in 2 OT thriller: Just like fellow metro Canyon, Highland Park had to go past regulation to win a district opener at home, as the Hornets defeated Memphis 80-78 in double overtime at home.

Highland Park (15-7, 1-0) trailed 39-21 at halftime but actually took the lead with a huge third quarter before Memphis (13-6, 0-1) forced overtime. Hunter Nicholas had a huge game for the Hornets with 38 points while Ethan Morris added 15.

Memphis 24 39 45 63 71 78

Highland Park 9 21 50 63 71 80

M— Yarbrough 27, Luna 24, Garcia 12. HP— H. Nicholas 38, E. Morris 15. Records: Memphis 13-6, 0-1. H. Park 15-7, 1-0.

Girls

District 2-6A

Tascosa rips Midland: Tascosa stayed unbeaten in district play, taking an early lead and cruising to a 64-29 win to stay atop 2-6A.

The Lady Rebels (19-8, 3-0) led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and never trailed. Jada Miller led Tascosa with 18 points and Jessalyn Gonzales and Aubry Johnson had 10 apiece.

Tascosa15 36 54 64

MidlandHigh 5 14 21 29

T - Jada Miller 18, Jessalyn Gonzales 10, Aubry Johnson 10. M - Ty’Eisha Satterwhite 8, Amaya Gill 6. Records: Tascosa 19-8, 3-0. Midland High 8-18, 1-2.

District 3-5A

Palo Duro sweeps Caprock: Palo Duro completed a season sweep of Caprock in 3-5A, winning 60-40 and staying in the thick of the district playoff hunt.

The Lady Dons (12-14, 6-4) took a 19-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Aleea Miller had a big game with 22 points while Kiara Green added 11.

Tyanna Badillo was the lone scorer in double digits for Caprock (8-17, 2-8) with 14 points.

Caprock 5 13 25 40

Palo Duro 19 38 51 60

C - Tyanna Badillo 14, Alana Strong 7. PD - Aleea Miller 22, Kiara Green 11. Records: Palo Duro 12-14, 6-4. Caprock 8-17, 2-8.

Randall coasts by Lubbock: Randall opened the second half of district play with a win after having an open date to start the week, rolling to a 52-30 win over Lubbock High to move back above .500 on the season in district.

Randall (14-10, 5-4) was never seriously threatened after taking an 11-6 first quarter lead. Ainsley Velasquez led the Lady Rqaiders with 11 points.

Lubbock High 6 14 21 30

Randall 11 25 41 52

L - Wootan 13. R - Ainsley Velasquez 11. Records: Randall 14-10, 5-4.

District 3-4A

Canyon dominates Levelland: No. 1 Canyon played a tight game with Levelland early, but the Lady Eagles turned it on in the second quarter with a pressing defense to roll to a 67-34 victory and stay undefeated atop the district.

Canyon (23-1, 3-0) led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but by halftime led 43-21 and Levelland (14-11, 1-1) was in no position to come back. Chloe Callahan had eight points in the second quarter to lead Canyon.

Kenadee Winfrey led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 19 points and Callahan scored 15.

Levelland 12 21 26 34

Canyon 15 43 57 67

L - M. Watkins 11, A. Latham 7. C - Kenadee Winfrey 19, Chloe Callahan 15. Records: Canyon 23-1, 3-0. Levelland 14-11, 1-1.

District 1-3A

Bushland destroys Friona: Bushland completed the first half of district play as the undisputed, undefeated district leader, crushing Friona 89-28.

Bushland’s Taryn Schultz outscored Friona by herself with 29 points. Emma Troxell added 22 for the Lady Falcons (14-8, 7-0).

Friona 10 15 19 28

Bushland 27 50 71 89

B— Taryn Schultz 29, Emma Troxell 22. Records: Friona 5-15, 0-7; Bushland 14-8, 7-0.

District 2-2A

Highland Park falls to Memphis: Highland Park stayed winelss in district but put up a good fight, rallying from a 16-point third quarter deficit before losing the Memphis 54-48.

The Lady Hornets (10-13, 0-3) trailed Memphis (14-8, 1-2) 47-31 heading into the fourth quarter before making it interesting in the fourth quarter. Cassie McClurg had a game-high 20 points for Highland Park and Emma Patterson added 13.

Memphis got its first district win and is now 14-8 and 1-2.

Memphis 13 30 47 54

Highland Park 10 21 31 48

M— Henderson 13, Cervantes 11. HP— Cassie McClurg 20, Emma Patterson 13. Records: Memphis 14-8, 1-2; H. Park 10-13, 0-3.