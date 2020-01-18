1. Post (15-1)
The Antelopes had several historic performances, including reaching more than 13 wins and the Class 2A, Division I state championship contest for the first time in program history.
2. Lubbock-Cooper (13-2)
The Pirates won a record 13 games in addition to advancing to their first-ever Class 5A, Division II state semifinal game while pocketing a second straight district championship in Chip Darden’s head coaching debut.
3. Estacado (12-1)
The Matadors won the District 2-4A, Division II championship while marking a program-best undefeated regular season en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance in back-to-back seasons.
4. Lubbock Christian HS (13-1)
For the first time since 2004, the high-scoring Eagles made an appearance in the TAPPS Division III state title game on the strength of an undefeated District 1 championship.
5. Abernathy (12-2)
The Antelopes were named the two-time District 2-3A, Division II champions after moving back up to Class 3A and reached the regional semifinals for a second straight 12-win season.
6. Motley County (11-4)
The Matadors hit a rough patch during the season, but made a strong postseason run to end the year in the Class 1A, Division II championship contest.
7. Seminole (8-4)
The defensively sound Indians fell short of a District 2-4A Division I championship but managed to reach the area round of the playoffs in Ty Palmer’s first season as the head coach.
8. Sudan (11-1)
John Cornelius led the Hornets to a District 2-2A Division II championship and an area-round playoff appearance for the first time since 2013 in his first year with the school.
9. Sundown (8-5)
The Roughnecks worked through a new system during the regular season and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.
10. Jayton (12-1)
The Jaybirds posted five shutouts on the season and were the District 7-1A Division II champions before falling in the regional final round of the postseason.