Tarleton Softball will open the season ranked tied for No. 21 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) in its preseason top 25.

Tarleton is tied with Southern Indiana in the NFCA poll. It's the second straight season the Texans will open the season nationally ranked under head coach Mark Cumpian, as they were tabbed No. 14 to begin last season. The Texans ended last season ranked No. 22 and were in the NFCA rankings for 10 weeks in 2019.

The Texans went 40-15 last season - their second straight 40-win season - and advanced to the NCAA Regional Tournament for the third year in a row. The Texans are one of four Lone Star Conference schools in the rankings, joining Texas A&M-Kingsville, who advanced to the NCAA Championship at No. 2, followed by Texas A&M-Commerce (T-10) and Cameron (15). The LSC has the most teams in the top 25 of any NCAA Division II conference.